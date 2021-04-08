SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Rory McIlroy Hits Dad With Errant Shot at Masters

Author:
Publish date:
rory-mcilroy-masters

Rory McIlroy struggled throughout his first round at Augusta National on Thursday and entered the clubhouse with an ugly 4-over 76. But McIlroy did have one stroke of good luck.

McIlroy's errant shot on the par-4 seventh was flying deep into the rough until it struck a patron in the leg. And it wasn't just any Masters attendee who interfered with the shot. The ball bounced off of McIlroy's dad, trickling away to a relatively safe spot.

McIlroy's help on seventh didn't necessarily save his round. He enters Friday at least seven shots off the lead, needing a significant rally to contend for the green jacket on Sunday. 

McIlroy registered fifth-place finishes at Augusta in 2018 and 2020. e has never won The Masters in 12 appearances.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Masters live blog for highlights and updates from Augusta National

YOU MAY LIKE

rory-mcilroy-masters
Golf

Rory McIlroy Hits Dad With Errant Shot at Masters

Rory McIlroy got a quick assist from his dad as he ended his first round at Augusta National.

Sam Darnold prepares to throw a pass for the Jets, and BYU draft prospect Zach Wilson
Play
NFL

Why the Jets Dealt Darnold and the Search for Their Next QB

Plus, the offseason’s five biggest takeaways, lessons from the QBs who did pan out, and more.

dustin-johnson-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest first-round scores and highlights at the 2021 Masters.

The Portland Thorns are favorites entering the 2021 NWSL season
Play
Soccer

Portland to Host Houston, Barcelona, Lyon in Women's ICC

The NWSL's Thorns will stage the four-team event, which returns after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Javonte Smart
Play
College Basketball

Report: Javonte Smart to Declare for NBA Draft

The LSU guard will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

WNBA jerseys
Play
WNBA

Ranking the WNBA's New Uniforms

The jerseys for the 25th-anniversary season have arrived—and they look good (well, mostly).

Saka-Aubameyang-Arsenal
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague

Arsenal and Slavia Prague meet in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 8.

Marcus Rashford off injured.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Granada vs. Manchester United

Granada and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday, April 8.