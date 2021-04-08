Rory McIlroy Hits Dad With Errant Shot at Masters

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy struggled throughout his first round at Augusta National on Thursday and entered the clubhouse with an ugly 4-over 76. But McIlroy did have one stroke of good luck.

McIlroy's errant shot on the par-4 seventh was flying deep into the rough until it struck a patron in the leg. And it wasn't just any Masters attendee who interfered with the shot. The ball bounced off of McIlroy's dad, trickling away to a relatively safe spot.

McIlroy's help on seventh didn't necessarily save his round. He enters Friday at least seven shots off the lead, needing a significant rally to contend for the green jacket on Sunday.

McIlroy registered fifth-place finishes at Augusta in 2018 and 2020. e has never won The Masters in 12 appearances.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Masters live blog for highlights and updates from Augusta National