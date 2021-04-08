Tommy Fleetwood Sinks 23rd Ace in Masters History

Tommy Fleetwood joined Masters royalty on Thursday evening as he rolled in the 23rd ace in the tournament's history.

The 30-year-old nailed the the 170-yard shot on the par-3 16th hole of Augusta National. Fleetwood raised his arms in triumph as the ball bounced into the hole, high-fiving those around him once it landed in the cup.

This is the second straight tournament that Fleetwood has hit a hole-in-one, the other being just two weeks ago at the Match Play Championship. Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas had made the most recent Masters aces, also at the 16th hole in 2019.

Despite the historic shot, Fleetwood finished the day at two-over par. He had previously bogeyed the 2nd, 4th, 6th and 11th holes.

Thanks to six birdies on the back nine, Justin Rose opened up his first round with a seven-under par to claim a four-shot lead over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Meanwhile, 2018 champion Patrick Reed headlines a group of four golfers who are five shots behind Rose, including 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Will Zalatoris.