Tiger Woods Crash Report: New Details Revealed

Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods Crash Report Reveals Golfer's Confusion, Empty Pharmaceutical Bottle

Tiger Woods thought he was in Florida when a deputy interviewed him at the Los Angeles hospital following the golfer's rollover crash in February, according to a 22-page collision report obtained by USA Today.

The document revealed new details surrounding Woods' single car accident, including how his blood pressure was “too low to administer any type of pain medication” shortly after the accident.

There was an empty, unlabeled pharmaceutical bottle in a backpack at the scene. 

And, data from the vehicle’s black-box recorder showed that the golfer was driving in a straight line before a small amount of steering input registered late in the wreck sequence. 

“Had (Woods) applied his brakes to reduce his speed or steered to correct the direction of travel, he would not have collided with the center median and the collision would not have occurred,” said the report on the data prepared by Sergeant Michael Downing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed on April 7 that the primary cause of the crash was Woods driving at an unsafe speed. He was driving an estimated 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference on Wednesday.

However, when the accident happened, there was no evidence that Woods attempted to hit the breaks. Rather, he suddenly pressed the gas pedal at 99% in the final moments before hitting the raised media, according the report.

LASD speculated on Wednesday that Woods mistakenly hit the wrong pedal.

As previously reported, Woods told deputies after the crash that he did not remember driving. Per a copy of the search warrant affidavit obtained by USA TODAY Sports, he said the same thing upon arrival at the hospital.

No charges were issued against Woods. Villanueva said there weren't independent witnesses or officers who observed the event and evidence from the SUV's black box is insufficient for a citation.

