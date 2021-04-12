Matsuyama's Caddie Goes Viral For Bow After Masters Win

SI.com
2021 Masters Preview: Bubba Watson knows what it takes to win
Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday when he became the first Japanese golfer to win The Masters at 10-under. But his caddie, Shota Hayafuji, garnered some surprise attention on Sunday in Augusta, Ga. 

After the final stroke to secure his first green jacket, Matsuyama could be seen with tears in his eyes as he walked off the green. But Hayafuji was still on the green. 

While most of the cameras were on Matsuyama, his faithful caddie solemnly put the pin back in the hole, removed his hat and bowed after the historic win. 

Twitter and golf fans around the world loved the stoic sign of respect, including Matsuyama. After conquering Augusta, the 29-year-old was so happy for his friend Hayafuji. 

"When the final putt went in, I really wasn't thinking of anything," he said. "But then when I saw my caddie, Shota, and hugged him, I was happy for him because this is his first victory on the bag. And then it started sinking in—the joy of being a Masters champion." 

