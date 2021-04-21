How Jasmin Cunningham Is Making Golf More Diverse

SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

From the Course to the Boardroom, Jasmin Cunningham Is Making Golf More Diverse

Author:
Publish date:

When she was 10 years old, Jasmin Cunningham couldn’t understand why her dad kept taking her to play golf. She looked around and didn’t see anyone like her at the course.

“I asked my dad, ‘Why would you put me in this sport? There’s no other girls that look like me,’” Cunningham told Monica McNutt in an interview for PGA of America and GoodSport.

Now, golf is Cunningham’s life, and she works to make Black golfers more visible both on and off the course. Cunningham, who is the eighth Black woman to earn a PGA membership, works as an account representative at Titleist, and is a member of the company's internal Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Council.

Jasmin Cunningham PGA (1)

But it wasn’t until Cunningham got to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a historically Black university with a unique professional golf management major program, that she was around a lot of other Black golfers.

The golf course is immediately visible when driving into Eastern Shore, and having the program at an HBCU offered a different perspective to Black students who hadn’t ever been interested in the sport because they didn’t see players who looked like them, Cunningham said.

After seeing her out there playing, Cunningham said students would ask her if she could teach them how.

“When you’re watching golf as a Black person, you’re like, 'Okay, I don’t see anybody that looks like me, I don’t want to watch it. I’m going to watch basketball, football instead,’” she said. “But the other students at the university, now they actually see people of color playing golf, so it’s like, ‘Oh, wow, I’m a little bit more interested. Let me watch golf on TV, or let me join a free clinic that they’re hosting.’”

Getting Cunningham a scholarship at a college like UMES was exactly why her father dragged her to the course when she was 10, she said. When he explained to her that getting a golf scholarship could get her into a college out of state, she started taking the game more seriously. Eventually, she fell in love with it.

UMES appealed to Cunningham because of a recommendation from her mentor, PGA pro Daryl Batey, and because the school offered a minor that fit her interests in tourism and hospitality. She earned free tuition through the Renee Powell Scholarship—named for the legendary Black golfer whom Cunningham had seen as a role model for years.

In the 1960s and 70s, Powell—the first Black woman to earn a PGA membership—endured racism throughout her 13-year career on the LPGA tour, and has dedicated herself to expanding golf to a more diverse group of players since she retired from the tour in 1980.

Her father, Bill Powell, built Clearview Golf Club, the first course in the U.S. that was designed, owned and operated by an African-American. Renee Powell now serves as the club’s head professional.

“Watching her and her experience obviously gave me a different perspective on the game, and realizing, ‘Oh, I can do something like that. A woman who looks like me, I can definitely pursue a career in golf, and I don’t just have to play it,’” Cunningham said.

Cunningham first met Powell when she was a freshman at UMES. She said she “flipped out” when she heard Powell was coming. Powell’s strength and resilience inspires Cunningham, who said the legend reminds her that she needs to keep pushing for the Black women who are coming up behind her.

Cunningham has worked her way up in two spaces where deals are often made–on the golf course, and in the boardroom. She said Titleist recognizes the value of hearing her perspective on things they may have never heard of before, and she wants other Black women to see the same opportunities available to them.

“What motivates me is really the women behind me," Cunningham said, "because I want them to see a Black woman have a leadership role within a company and say, ‘Wow, I’m able to do what she’s doing." 

More From GoodSport

YOU MAY LIKE

Jasmin Cunningham PGA promo
Golf

How Jasmin Cunningham Is Making Golf More Diverse

As the eighth Black woman to earn a PGA membership, Jasmin Cunningham is working to make Black golfers more visible both on and off the course.

dinelson lamet
MLB

Lamet Leaves Season Debut With Forearm Tightness

Dinelson Lamet was making his first start of the year after dealing with a UCL strain at the end of the 2020 season.

The Super League logo
Play
Soccer

The Hilarity and Irony We'll Remember Most From the Super League's 56 Hours

From Sunday's announcement to Tuesday's implosion, the Super League will leave a mark on soccer that will be hard to forget.

Stephen Curry after a game against the Nuggets.
NBA

Stephen Curry: 'I Got to Be' MVP

Curry is leading the NBA in points and three-pointers per game and believes he's this year's MVP despite Golden State's struggles.

Apr 10, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Sterling Brown (0) dribbles while being defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

Details Emerge of the Night Sterling Brown Got Jumped

A source revealed to The Athletic that Rockets guard Sterling Brown "could have died" when he was assaulted in Miami on Sunday night.

U.S. Soccer technical director Earnie Stewart
Play
Soccer

Debacle Debrief: Inside U.S. Soccer's Response to a Qualifying Failure

The U.S. U-23 men's national team failed again to qualify for the Olympics, but U.S. Soccer's structure for how to handle it is different this time.

Florida basketball guard Keyontae Johnson
Play
College Basketball

Gators' Keyontae Johnson Will Return for Senior Season

Johnson, who collapsed during a Gators basketball game on Dec. 12, is waiting on medical clearance and plans to play in a Gators' uniform next season.

Cars bunch up after a restart in turn one during the 104th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Indy 500 2020
Play
Racing

Indy 500 to Host Largest Sports Crowd During Pandemic

The Indy 500 will host up to 135,000 fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late May after being cleared to operate at 40% capacity.