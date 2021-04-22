Tony Romo Drains Eagle on First Hole of Tournament

Is there anything Tony Romo can't do?

The former NFL quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst made an eagle on the first hole at the Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship on Thursday.

Thursday's round at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington marked Romo's sixth professional event. Romo has yet to make the cut in four PGA Tour events thus far, but based on Thursday's chip, he could break through sooner than later.

The former quarterback has been an avid golfer dating back to his NFL career, and now spends his year splitting time between broadcasts on CBS and the golf course. Perhaps he had a bit of a home field advantage in Arlington on Thursday after playing 11 years with the Cowboys from 2004–15.

"It’s been three or four years now for me going out and attacking each day,” Romo said before the tournament, per ABC 8 in Dallas. "I’m starting to see all the hard work starting to pay off."

Romo's best round in 2020 came in 2019 when he shot a two under 70 in the first round of the Safeway Open. He finished his front nine on Thursday at one over.