SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Tony Romo Drains Eagle on First Hole at Korn Ferry Tour Event

Author:
Publish date:

Is there anything Tony Romo can't do?

The former NFL quarterback and current CBS NFL analyst made an eagle on the first hole at the Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship on Thursday. 

Thursday's round at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington marked Romo's sixth professional event. Romo has yet to make the cut in four PGA Tour events thus far, but based on Thursday's chip, he could break through sooner than later.

The former quarterback has been an avid golfer dating back to his NFL career, and now spends his year splitting time between broadcasts on CBS and the golf course. Perhaps he had a bit of a home field advantage in Arlington on Thursday after playing 11 years with the Cowboys from 2004–15. 

"It’s been three or four years now for me going out and attacking each day,” Romo said before the tournament, per ABC 8 in Dallas. "I’m starting to see all the hard work starting to pay off."

Romo's best round in 2020 came in 2019 when he shot a two under 70 in the first round of the Safeway Open. He finished his front nine on Thursday at one over. 

YOU MAY LIKE

The Undertaker on the microphone during an episode of WWE SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

The Undertaker Reflects on Missing ‘WrestleMania 37’

“I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks.”

texas-longhorns-band
College Football

Longhorn Band Required to Play 'Eyes of Texas'

A separate marching band will be formed for students who do not want to play 'The Eyes of Texas.'

lebron-james-knicks-lakers
NBA

LeBron: NBA Is 'Simply Better Off' When Knicks Are Good

Perhaps the dream of LeBron James playing at Madison Square Garden isn't dead just yet.

Tony Romo at Korn Ferry Tour
Golf

Tony Romo Drains Eagle on First Hole of Tournament

Tony Romo continues to impress after his NFL career with an eagle on the first hole at the Korn Ferry Tour Veritex Bank Championship.

NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi wrestling in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Tanahashi Adds Prestige to New Japan’s Openweight Title

NJPW’s recent rebranding of its titles leaves Hiroshi Tanahashi’s NEVER openweight belt as one of the top prizes in the company.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Believes NFL Jersey Rule Will Make for Bad Football

Brady said "good luck" trying to block the right people with the league loosening restrictions on jersey numbers.

Cade Cunningham dribbles against Davion Mitchell
Play
College Basketball

Men's College Hoops Season in Review: Big 12

Scott Drew finally got his national title and Cade Cunningham soared to headline the conference in 2020–21.

The newly renovated Hayward Field at the University of Oregon
Olympics

Tickets to Olympic Track and Field Trials to Be Refunded

It remains undetermined how many fans will be allowed to spectate at June's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.