Tiger Woods Shares First Photo Since Accident

Tiger Woods Shares First Photo on Social Media Since February Car Crash

Tiger Woods took to social media Friday to share a glimpse of his golf course and rehab process following his February car accident. 

Woods smiles as he poses next to his dog and "rehab partner" in the Instagram post

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote in the caption. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

Woods's picture is the first sighting of the star golfer since his Feb. 23 accident in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

The fifteen-time major champion suffered multiple "comminuted open fractures" to his right leg, which required Woods's leg to be stabilized using a rod inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were inserted into his foot and ankle.

Following his release from Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Woods returned home to his South Florida residence in March to continue the rehabilitation process.

