Report: Premier Golf League Makes Offers to Top PGA Stars

Report: Premier Golf League Makes Exclusive Offers to Top PGA Stars

The Premier Golf League has made new offers to a number of top PGA Tour golfers, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The potential new league is reportedly looking to sign exclusive deals with Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. The Premier Golf League could start its new World Tour season in 2022, which would force players to participate in either the PGA Tour or the Premier Golf League. 

The Premier Golf League is offering players deals up to $30 million per year in its latest offer, according to The Telegraph. 

An original plan for a new golf league began in 2020, with the Premier League Golf calendar slated to have an 18-event schedule, per ESPN. Plans for the league reportedly included a 48-player field with $10 million purses each week. 

Tiger Woods confirmed he was approached by the Premier Golf League in February 2020.

"My team's been aware of it and we've delved into the details of it and are trying to figure it out just like everyone else. We've been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started," Woods said. "There's a lot of information that we're still looking at and whether it's reality or not, but just like everybody else, we're looking into it."

Rory McIlroy said he wasn't interested in the Premier Golf League in 2020. Phil Mickelson played with the league's financial backers at the European Tour’s Saudi International tournament in January 2020, noting the idea for a new league was "fascinating."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote a letter to the tour's players following Mickelson's appearance, adding that a new league would force players to "decide whether they want to continue to be a member of the PGA Tour or play on a new series."

