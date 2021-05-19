Stricker Wants Woods to Serve as Ryder Cup Assistant

Sports Illustrated home
Steve Stricker Wants Tiger Woods to Serve as Ryder Cup Assistant

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said Wednesday he's approached Tiger Woods regarding a potential assistant role on the team in September.

"I've talked to [Woods]. I don't know if we are there yet to commit to him being there," Stricker said, per ESPN's Bob Harig. "He's still got a lot going on, and his spirits are great, though, as of late. 

"We were on a Zoom call with him just last week, and he seems like he's in a better place. He's still got some ways to go."

Woods is currently recovering from a car accident in Southern California from this past February. He suffered multiple fractures to his right leg as well as foot and ankle injuries in the single-vehicle crash. The 15-time Major champion served as the Presidents Cup captain in 2019, and was Stricker's assistant at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Davis Love III, Zach Johnson and Jim Furyk are set to serve as Stricker's assistants at the 2021 Ryder Cup in September. The event will be held at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin as the U.S. team eyes just its second Ryder Cup title since 2010. 

This year's event is set to take place from September 24-26.

