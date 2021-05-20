Sebastián Muñoz Hits Hole-in-One Into a Trash Can

Day 1 of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course is off to an interesting start with Sebastián Muñoz snagging a hole-in-one.

Only this wasn't one to be celebrated.

The Colombian golfer drove his tee on the 18th hole off the grandstands, ricocheting into a trash can. While he got a free drop, a fan unfortunately might have beer-stained clothes now.

An official shooed away spectators as he waved someone over to help search for the ball in the rubbish bin. Once it was retrieved, Muñoz proceeded to give the ball to a fan.

He took the saying "my shot was trash" to a whole new level.

Muñoz currently sits two over for the first round of the PGA Championship while there's a six-way tie for first at three under.

