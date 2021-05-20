Sports Illustrated home
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Sebastián Muñoz Hits Hole-in-One Into a Trash Can

Author:
Publish date:

Day 1 of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course is off to an interesting start with Sebastián Muñoz snagging a hole-in-one. 

Only this wasn't one to be celebrated. 

The Colombian golfer drove his tee on the 18th hole off the grandstands, ricocheting into a trash can. While he got a free drop, a fan unfortunately might have beer-stained clothes now. 

An official shooed away spectators as he waved someone over to help search for the ball in the rubbish bin. Once it was retrieved, Muñoz proceeded to give the ball to a fan. 

He took the saying "my shot was trash" to a whole new level. 

Muñoz currently sits two over for the first round of the PGA Championship while there's a six-way tie for first at three under.

More Golf Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Golfer Sebastián Muñoz
Golf

Sebastián Muñoz Hits Hole-in-One Into a Trash Can

Sebastián Muñoz drove his tee on the 18 off the grandstands, ricocheting into a trash can.

Eniola Aluko becomes Angel City's sporting director
Play
Soccer

Eni Aluko Becomes Angel City's Sporting Director

The former England standout leaves her post with Aston Villa to take charge of L.A.'s new NWSL team.

College football: Northwestern vs. Nebraska
College Football

Northwestern, Nebraska to Open 2022 Season in Ireland

The pair of Big Ten programs will kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

scott-mclaughlin-indycar
Play
Racing

Photo Shoot Nearly Causes Crash During Indy 500 Practice

A photo opportunity during Indy 500 practice almost caused Colton Herta and Scott McLaughlin to wreck on Thursday.

WWE's Roman Reigns makes his entrance walking through the crowd
Play
Wrestling

Sources: WWE Planning Live Crowds for ‘MITB,’ ‘SummerSlam’

Plus notes on the dismissal of controversial referee Drake Wuertz, AAA’s “Triplemanía” and more.

Portland Thorns manager Mark Parsons
Play
Soccer

Thorns' Parsons to Become Netherlands Manager

Mark Parsons will replace Sarina Wiegman but also finish the 2021 NWSL season as coach of the Portland Thorns.

lebron-james
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Breen’s Call of LeBron’s Game-Winner Generates Controversy

Why were NBA fans disappointed by Breen's call?

cc-sabathia-yankees
MLB

Sabathia Rips La Russa Amid Yermín Mercedes Controversy

Sabathia: "If you not going to step up and have your players backs, what's the point of being the f---ing manager of the White Sox?"