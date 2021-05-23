Mickelson Wins PGA Championship, Oldest Major Champion Ever

Sports Illustrated home
GOLF
Phil Mickelson Makes History With 2021 PGA Championship Win

Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday when he became the oldest golfer to ever win a major with his win at the PGA Championship. He cemented his sixth major win—his first since 2013 when he won The Open Championship. 

This was Mickelson's second PGA Championship victory, with his previous win coming 16 years ago in 2005. 

Mickelson, 50, finished 6-under par with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second at 4-under. The previous oldest golfer to ever win a major was Julius Boros when he won the 1968 PGA Championship at 48 years old. 

It was a wild scene at Kiawah Island in South Carolina as Mickelson inched closer and closer to history as a massive and raucous crowd often impeded his movement because of their excitement at watching history. 

The PGA Championship's purse was a record $12 million this year—second to only the U.S. Open among majors—with Mickelson taking home the champion's prize of $2.16 million. 

