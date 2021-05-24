Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday when he became the oldest golfer to ever win a major with his win at the PGA Championship. The scenes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina were incredible, as throngs of fans crowded around the 50-year-old golfer as he played through the final holes of the course and inched closer to history. He finished 6-under par, with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second, and the win marked Mickelson's second PGA Championship victory in his career.

Below, relive the scenes and best moments from the 2021 PGA Championship, where Mickleson captured a history-making sixth major victory and first since 2013.