Phil Mickelson made history on Sunday when he became the oldest golfer to ever win a major with his win at the PGA Championship. The scenes at Kiawah Island in South Carolina were incredible, as throngs of fans crowded around the 50-year-old golfer as he played through the final holes of the course and inched closer to history. He finished 6-under par, with Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen tied for second, and the win marked Mickelson's second PGA Championship victory in his career. 

Below, relive the scenes and best moments from the 2021 PGA Championship, where Mickleson captured a history-making sixth major victory and first since 2013.

2021 PGA Championship Photos

X163624_TK1_00017
X163624_TK1_00025
X163624_TK1_00053
X163624_TK1_00172
X163624_TK1_00233
X163624_TK2_00201
X163624_TK2_00268
X163624_TK3_00028
X163624_TK3_00034
X163624_TK3_00060
X163624_TK3_00177
X163624_TK3_00195
X163624_TK3_00215
X163624_TK3_00243
X163624_TK3_00268
X163624_TK4_00009
X163624_TK4_00266
X163624_TK3_00275
X163624_TK4_00080
X163624_TK4_00122
X163624_TK4_00330
X163624_TK3_00289
X163624_TK4_00344
X163624_TK4_00351
X163624_TK4_00370
X163624_TK4_00374
X163624_TK4_00415
X163624_TK4_00397
X163624_TK4_00454

