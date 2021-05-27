Rehabbing Tiger Working Toward 'Walking on My Own'

Tiger Woods: Leg Rehab Process 'More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced'

Tiger Woods provided an update on his leg rehab following a February car crash on Thursday, noting the process is "more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods continues to recover from traumatic injuries to his right leg suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. Woods suffered open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, and he's spent recent months working to regain strength and mobility following the accident.

"This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods said Thursday he is not focused on a return to the golf course anytime soon.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," Woods said. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods provided the public a brief update on his condition in late April as he posted a picture of him on crutches. He noted Thursday he's received "so much support" from a flood of golfers, including Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Woods last appeared on a course in November 2020, when he finished 1-under at the Masters. He is a 15-time major champion, with his last major victory coming at Augusta National in April 2019.

