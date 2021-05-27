Rehabbing Tiger Working Toward 'Walking on My Own'

Sports Illustrated home
GOLF
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUIT
Search

Tiger Woods: Leg Rehab Process 'More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced'

Author:
Publish date:

Tiger Woods provided an update on his leg rehab following a February car crash on Thursday, noting the process is "more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods continues to recover from traumatic injuries to his right leg suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles on Feb. 23. Woods suffered open fractures to both his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg, and he's spent recent months working to regain strength and mobility following the accident. 

"This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods said Thursday he is not focused on a return to the golf course anytime soon.

"My physical therapy has been keeping me busy," Woods said. "I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods provided the public a brief update on his condition in late April as he posted a picture of him on crutches. He noted Thursday he's received "so much support" from a flood of golfers, including Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Woods last appeared on a course in November 2020, when he finished 1-under at the Masters. He is a 15-time major champion, with his last major victory coming at Augusta National in April 2019.

More Golf Coverage: 

• DeChambeau Says He's 'Living Rent Free' in Koepka's Head
• Phil Mickelson Cements His Title as the People's Champion
Rickie Fowler Aiming to End Slump

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook_2
NBA

76ers Revoke Tickets of Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russ

The 76ers have identified the person who dumped popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook and have revoked his season ticket membership.

Man United forward Marcus Rashford
Soccer

Rashford Racially Abused Online After Europa League Final Loss

The Manchester United forward was targeted after defeat to Villarreal in a penalty shootout.

Tiger Woods US Open
Golf

Rehabbing Tiger Working Toward 'Walking on My Own'

Tiger Woods said the rehab process following a February car accident is "more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

eagles-logo
NFL

Eagles Name Catherine Raîche to VP of Football Operations

Catherine Raîche is taking a larger role in the Eagles' front office.

mack-beggs-wrestler
Media

A Compelling Documentary Examines the Plight of Trans Athletes

Focusing on three competitors, "Changing the Game" celebrates what it means to be transgender and play sports.

The US Capitol is seen at dusk
College Football

New Legislation Seeks to Provide Collective Bargaining Rights to College Athletes

Legislation was introduced on Thursday seeking to provide collective bargaining rights to college athletes.

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker during the first half between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Small Percentage of Big Ten Athletes Found to Have Myocarditis After COVID-19

About 30% of Big Ten athletes tested positive for COVID-19 last year and less than 1% of them were found to have clinical myocarditis, according to a study.

joel-embiid
Play
Extra Mustard

Joel Embiid Gives Us an A+ Celebration and an A+ Explanation

Joel Embiid goes all Degeneration X after scoring wild bucket.