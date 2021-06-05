Koepka Posts Video Supporting Fans Who Heckled DeChambeau

Not since Happy Gilmore vs. Shooter McGavin has the golf world been so enraptured by a true-blue rivalry like the one unfolding before us between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

The pair's disdain for each other has been well documented, documented in the annals of the internet forevermore in one of the best memes of 2021. The plot thickened on Friday at the Memorial Tournament—an event Koepka wasn't even participating in.

It turns out the four-time major winner didn't need to be there to snatch the headlines heading into the weekend. Last week, in response to DeChambeau tweeting at Koepka that he lived "rent free" in Koepka's head, Koepka shared a video in which a fan taunts DeChambeau by calling him "Brooksy." DeChambeau can be heard saying the fan should be removed.

Fast forward to Friday, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion seems to have gotten his wish. Several fans were reportedly told to leave by security after yelling "Brooksy" at DeChambeau, according to GOLF.com's James Colgan. The fans were not escorted away at DeChambeau's request, and he said after the round that he didn't mind the heckles.

“I don’t mind. There’s obviously people going to say stuff at inappropriate times, but that’s different than what they’re saying," DeChambeau said. "I don’t care.”

Not wanting to be left out of the fun, Koepka weighed in Friday evening with a tongue-in-cheek video offering free beer to any fan whose time was "I don't know, cut short at the golf tournament today."

No word on whether fans will continue to be removed from the grounds for any further taunts, but it's safe to say this won't be the last tournament that DeChambeau will be called "Brooksy."

