2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns to El Camaleon Golf Course with a field boasting five players in the top 20 including Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Does Cancun sound good this time of year? It does to the PGA Tour, which returns to the Riviera Maya region of Mexico for the 16th edition of what is now the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

The event is contested at El Camaleon Golf Course, a 7,034-yard par-71 designed by Greg Norman.

Viktor Hovland returns as the two-time defending champion, one of five players in the field in the top 20 in the world ranking. No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked in the field, making his second start of the 2022-23 season.

Purse

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba has a purse of $8.2 million, with $1,476,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

132 players

Adamonis, Brad +

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Arnaus, Adri +

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Benitez, Isidro +

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burmester, Dean

Champ, Cameron

Cole, Eric

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Brian *

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Favela, Armando +

Finau, Tony

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hall, Ryan *

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry +

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley +

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Knowles, Philip

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Marin Santander, Enrique +

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Núñez, Augusto

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rodríguez, José de Jesús +

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schmid, Matti +

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stevens, Sam *

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Todd, Brendon

Trace, Travis *

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Vázquez, Sebastián +

Vick, Travis +

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle +

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wu, Brandon

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

* - Open Qualifier

+ - Sponsor Exemption