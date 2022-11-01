2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
Does Cancun sound good this time of year? It does to the PGA Tour, which returns to the Riviera Maya region of Mexico for the 16th edition of what is now the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
The event is contested at El Camaleon Golf Course, a 7,034-yard par-71 designed by Greg Norman.
Viktor Hovland returns as the two-time defending champion, one of five players in the field in the top 20 in the world ranking. No. 2 Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked in the field, making his second start of the 2022-23 season.
Purse
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba has a purse of $8.2 million, with $1,476,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
132 players
Adamonis, Brad +
An, Byeong Hun
Armour, Ryan
Arnaus, Adri +
Baddeley, Aaron
Barnes, Erik
Benitez, Isidro +
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burmester, Dean
Champ, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Cook, Austin
Daffue, MJ
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Brian *
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dou, Zecheng
Dufner, Jason
Duncan, Tyler
Eckroat, Austin
Endycott, Harrison
English, Harris
Favela, Armando +
Finau, Tony
Frittelli, Dylan
Ghim, Doug
Gligic, Michael
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Grant, Brent
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Hahn, James
Haley II, Paul
Hall, Harry
Hall, Ryan *
Hardy, Nick
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Herman, Jim
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry +
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley +
Hoge, Tom
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Huh, John
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Knox, Russell
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Landry, Andrew
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lingmerth, David
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Lower, Justin
Marin Santander, Enrique +
Martin, Ben
Matthews, Brandon
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Morikawa, Collin
Muñoz, Sebastián
Noren, Alex
Norlander, Henrik
Núñez, Augusto
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Piercy, Scott
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rodríguez, José de Jesús +
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schmid, Matti +
Schwab, Matthias
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Stevens, Sam *
Straka, Sepp
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Todd, Brendon
Trace, Travis *
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Vázquez, Sebastián +
Vick, Travis +
Wallace, Matt
Werenski, Richy
Westmoreland, Kyle +
Willett, Danny
Wise, Aaron
Wu, Brandon
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
* - Open Qualifier
+ - Sponsor Exemption