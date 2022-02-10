Five Golf Gimmicks That Need to Go Away, Right Now

There's a big difference between tradition and gimmicks, writes Morning Read's Mike Purkey, and these are the gimmicks that need to disappear before they have a chance to stick around.

A gimmick almost never becomes a tradition, unless you count the mulligan and many people in golf don’t. Here are five gimmicks that have lasted so long that you might be fooled into believing they’re traditions. But traditions stand the test of time and the time has come for these to go. Take one off the first tee, please.

1. 16th at TPC Scottsdale

The 16th Tom Tingle/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn

The Thunderbirds, the civic organization that runs the Waste Management Phoenix Open, have spent the last 30-plus years trying much too hard to convince us the spectacle at the par-3 16th is as important to the game as Amen Corner, a notion that divides golf almost as much as red vs. blue splits the nation.

It started as some rowdy fun for students at nearby Arizona State University, particularly during Saturday’s third round. Fueled by free-flowing beer and the desert sun, the young people sang players’ college fight songs when they reached the tee, chanted insults and treated tee shots with a chorus of cheers for a good one and boos for missing the green. Tiger Woods made an ace in 1997 and it rained plastic cups for a good couple of minutes.

Then someone had an idea crowned with dollar signs and the first 11 skyboxes were built at the 16th in 1992. Now the hole has been enclosed like a stadium and there are 278 skyboxes and suites that hold most of the 17,000 well-heeled fans who visit the 16th. (Only 3,700 general admission seats are available.)

Here’s what it takes for a corporate sponsor to rent a skybox there today:

As a result, the atmosphere is much more subdued at the 16th because the kids who created it have been largely shut out of seats in favor of the skyboxers. What was a novelty devolved into a nuisance and now it’s just another boring corporate hospitality tent.

Money has ruined many a novel concept and the 16th is another victim. Besides, it’s become as outdated as a BlackBerry. Time to trade it in for an upgrade.

2. Bill Murray’s Act

Bill Murray clowns around at Pebble Beach. David Rodriguez Munoz / The Californian / USA Today Network

Bill Murray, one of the great comedic actors of our time, showed up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 25 years ago as the anti-traditional golfer. Bib overalls, brogans with outfits and hats of all descriptions made Murray stand out without his ever saying a word. Funny thing, he has a golf clothing line that he doesn’t wear, at least not to the AT&T.

His shtick was once cutting edge (for golf) and often really funny. But he’s run out of good or even decent material and now it’s just plain old. Besides, at age 71, Murray looks tired and needs to give it a rest. However, he’s created this comedic monster and it would be impossible for him to go to the AT&T and just play golf without fans — and TV — expecting six hours of 18 Saturday Night Live skits.

By all accounts, Murray is a nice man, kind to all and generous to a fault. That’s the character he should now play at the AT&T. If his fans would only let him.

3. Pebble’s Sunday amateurs

Jordan Spieth helps Jake Owen line up a putt Sunday at Pebble Beach. Bill Streicher-USA Today Sports

Many things are unique about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but the one that’s worn out is the low 25 pro-am teams after three rounds make the cut and compete for their separate prize on Sunday. Which means that amateurs of varying handicaps play alongside pros who are trying to win a trophy and a check (and, lest we forget, valuable FedEx Cup points).

What other sport allows amateurs to play in the middle of the competition in the fourth quarter? And please don’t say, “That’s what makes golf so great.” It’s what makes golf so beholden to wealthy people and B-list celebrities. The A-listers left Pebble long ago. Making the cut to play on Sunday is the dream of every golfer with an extra $40K to spare. That’s a short list.

Company presidents wouldn’t invite professional golfers into their board rooms to participate in negotiations during the last few sensitive hours of merger talks. I’m a big fan of musician Lukas Nelson (and a bigger fan of his father’s). But I’ll bet if his pro partner, Beau Hossler, was a 15-handicap singer and guitar player, Lukas wouldn’t do a duet with him in the middle of his biggest concert.

There’s too much at stake on Sunday to allow 25 amateurs to get in the way by trying to stay out of the way. Give out the ams’ prizes Saturday night and allow the pros do their jobs the next day unencumbered.

4. Aloha, Kapalua

Hideki Matsuyama plays the 2022 Tournament of Champions. Kyle Terada-USA Today Sports

Hawaii in January has been the traditional kickoff to the PGA Tour’s calendar year for what seems like forever. And the TV pictures of Maui are no less than spectacular. But it’s all ruined by having the players competing in the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, just a so-so resort venue with a gimmicky finishing hole.

The fairways are five miles wide, all the par-5s are reachable in two and there are four holes on the back nine 384 yards and under. With no wind, the Tour players shoot the grass off the place as evidenced by Cameron Smith’s 34-under total this year.

But Tour players go low at lots of places and that’s not the only reason Kapalua has outlived its usefulness. There are only a handful of spectators at the event each year and the course is much too difficult for fans to walk. In fact, players and caddies are shuttled from greens to tees in more than one place.

It’s a great spot for the PGA Tour to entertain its best clients but that doesn’t make it a worthy place for tournament winners to compete. Invite some Tour players and have a two-day pro-am for the clients at Kapalua and find someplace else for the Sentry Tournament of Champions that the pros won’t necessarily scorch.

Jim Nantz and AT&T CEO John Stankey in the booth. @VarneyGolf/Twitter

Why must we suffer through this Sunday afternoon inanity, week after painfully uncomfortable week? The anchor always asks the title sponsor’s CEO or chief marketing officer, “What is it about this tournament that fits so well with your company’s philosophy and values?” And his or her eyes lower to their prepared written answer to which practically no viewer listens because they’ve used this moment to visit the fridge or check their phones.

Here’s our answer: We. Don’t. Care. The sponsor has purchased plenty of commercial time during the telecast. We don’t need one more ad, clumsily masquerading as a legitimate interview. Keep the CEOs in corporate hospitality and out of the 18th tower. Just show the golf, please.