How Black Mesa Wrote its Comeback Story

The New Mexico course opened to superlatives in 2003, but nearly succumbed to and suffered from the effects of a monsoon 11 years later. Today, the Baxter Spann design is enjoying its renaissance.

In 2016, nearly 83 percent of the course' bunkers were removed in favor of grass hollows that have improved the pace of play. Black Mesa Golf Club

Tom Velarde, the long-time head professional at Black Mesa Golf Club in New Mexico, used a football analogy to describe the low point in the facility’s history back in 2014.

“It was the fourth quarter, down by 21, with a minute left,” he said.

Seven years later a miraculous comeback has been pulled off at the course, located in Espanola, 19 miles north of Sante Fe. Now back on its feet, Black Mesa, owned by the Santa Clara Pueblo, is expected to host 12,000 rounds in 2021.

That’s a far cry from the issues that almost shut the doors for good after an early summer monsoon rainstorm hit in 2014 washed out the feeder lines from the main water source. Course conditions degraded quickly thereafter, followed by scathing online reviews.

“That initial week or two after the storm we all wondered what’s going to happen,” said Velarde. “But the commitment has always been there from the Tribe and the Santa Clara Development Corporation to make it a golf course again. It took about two years to fix the water issues. We were as far down as it was going to get (only 6,000 rounds were played in 2014), so there was no way but up.”

High standards were set immediately when the Baxter Spann design debuted to rave reviews and lofty rankings in 2003. “I didn’t realize there were that many top-100 course geeks, for lack of a better word, out there,” Velarde said. “When we opened the conditions were pristine. Everyone who played loved it.”

After the water issues were resolved, another significant change took place in 2016 when 130 of the original 157 bunkers were removed from the course. “We just didn’t have enough people to keep those up,” Velarde said. “So we left the basic design intact and turned those old bunkers into grass hollows. That’s helped improve the pace of play, too.”

The course winds serenely through a series of mesas with memorable long-distance views of the countryside. There’s no housing lining the fairways on the Tribal-owned property, and there’s only one instance where you can see another hole (the second hole which has views of the third hole).

“The first time you play it might remind you of an Indiana Jones movie because there is something around every corner,” Velarde said. “The course was designed for the ground game, but the grass now is like a carpet, so we’ve lost some of that. Baxter Spann had unlimited access to the land, so on the back nine he created championship tees where better players will have more forced carries and landing areas that are pitched away from them. The more forward tees leave much straighter tee shots.”

Black Mesa's par-5 16th hole plays into one of the many mesas situated around the course that plays to nearly 7,300 yards. Black Mesa Golf Club

Just as course conditions were being elevated, along came COVID-19. “When I first started getting wind of that, I was like everybody else, thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is just going to ruin everything,’” Velarde said. “But it was the biggest boom for golf because we had an activity where social distancing is not an issue, other than sanitizing carts. From an operator standpoint, it was more work. But from a cash register standpoint, it was unbelievable.”

The course, which is open Wednesdays through Sundays, offers year-round play.

“New Mexico is a funny place,” said Velarde, who grew up in the small town of Cuba, 85 miles west of Black Mesa. “In January you can wake up and it’s nasty. Then around 11:30 a.m. it starts warming up and by 1 p.m. it feels like summer. And then by 4 p.m. it cools down and you’re back in the middle of winter. We often have shotgun starts during the winter months.”

The course is currently third on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play rankings and fourth on Golf Digest’s list of Best Golf Courses in New Mexico, but there’s plenty of work left to do, according to Velarde. That includes an expected reopening next summer of the bar and grill inside the clubhouse.

“I still think we’re a ways away from being 100 percent, but I will promise you we have the best conditions in New Mexico,” he said. “About 18 months ago, we started to see superintendent Aaron Sunderlin’s (who came on board in 2018) cultural practices really take root and his agronomy knowledge is amazing.”

Velarde, the only head pro in Black Mesa’s history, laughs when asked about everything he’s seen happen at the course.

“It’s been a ride on a rollercoaster because when we were up, everybody’s happy,” he said. “We started to go down a bit and everybody’s unhappy. Through all of that, the basic bones of the golf course were always there. All you have to do is take care of it – it’s going to come back. I can remember the first two times I played Black Mesa and the feeling I had. That feeling is what I want our guests to have – to stand on the first tee and think this is way cool.”