Mailbag: The Best Shots Readers Have Hit

Morning Read readers share photos, videos and stories of the best shots they have ever hit.

I was playing the 18th hole at the Southington Country Club in Connecticut (above).

I hit my drive 236 yards down the middle. I used my 3-wood for the 221-yard approach but clipped the top of a tree leaving me 188 yards to the pin.

I hit a 5-iron and saw it bounce on the green. None of us could find my ball. My buddy peaked in the hole and there it was. An eagle from 188 yards. — Rick D., Wallingford Conn.

***

Royal Portush's 16th at left and Cypress Point's 16th at right.

Both with an "old man's" driver on memorable long par-3s. Royal Portrush 16th "Calamity" 202 yards and Cypress Point 16th, 218 yards. — Geoff B. Auckland, New Zealand

***

Back in 2000 or 2001 I belonged to a small private golf club in the Hudson Valley. I was playing in the club’s women’s handicap championship for all the marbles. I was one up in match play as we started the 17th hole, a par-5 with a fairway that played out straight, then went down a hill to a pond that sat about 35 yards below the two-tiered green. Pin was front, right.

I hit my drive and it ended up on the left side of the fairway about a foot into the first cut; about 175 yards from the pin. It was one of my best of the day.

My opponent’s drive was shorter and she laid up in front of the pond.

I took out my 5-wood — which doesn’t usually go this far, but comfort and confidence was more important – and stepped up to the ball. I hit my best shot ever with that club (still stands) – and it flew right to the green and finished about five feet from the pin. I sunk the putt, winning 2 and 1.

It was, for me, my most unforgettable golf shot. I still smile to think about it. — Cynthia C., Jupiter, Florida.

***

Though I’ve been playing golf for around 35 years, my all-time greatest shot was hit on Oct. 26, just two weeks ago.

The location was the world famous cliff-spanning par-4 8th at Pebble Beach, I think often referred to as Jack Nicklaus’ favorite approach shot on his favorite course.

After a marginal-at-best tee shot, weakly swiped uphill to the right of the aiming rock (I thought it might end up dying a horrible death on the beach hundreds of feet below), I found my ball sitting near the infinity edge of the fairway around 220 ground yards from the pin, which looked miles away.

I pulled my new 16.5 fairway metal from the bag (thanks Claff!) and confidently aimed at the bunker front-left of the green and mashed what had to be a full 235 yards of soaring masterpiece arcing gently left to right into a hurting wind.

After some serious chasm hang time and breathless anticipation/fear, the ball landed on the upper tier and settled just 10-12 feet under the back-left hole location.

Jumping chest bump with playing partner Gabe immediately followed… as did my missed birdie putt a few minutes later.

Didn’t matter at all… I hit my most epic shot ever, facing the greatest second shot in the world of golf. Until I make my first hole-in-one (or I knock one tight on the 16th at Cypress Point) I can’t see how anything I could do on a golf course will ever match it. — Greg N.

***

In 1986 I was playing in my first "serious" tournament.

I was in contention at Stone Creek Golf Course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as I reached the 18th hole (par-4, 458 yards, uphill). The wind was blowing 20-25 from the left and into us.

After a knock-down driver, I was still 215 yards away from an elevated green. I chose my '76 Wilson Staff 1-iron (above). I was playing a 100 compression Titleist balata ball. My only thought was "make solid contact." And then the miracle. The shot started out as a low draw, a real bullet. Then as the speed slowed, the spin took over and my shot soared up above the tree line, caught the wind from the left, and dropped five feet from the pin.

Thirty-five years later, after almost 60 years as a competitive golfer, and no other shot comes close. — Tom P.

***

387 yard par-4, water down the entire left side, tee on left behind water requiring carry to fairway.

Hooked driver into the water, had to reload from tee. Hit 1-iron (yes, that long ago) into fairway, then hit my best shot ever, a 6-iron that hopped twice on the green then trickled into the hole for a par.

Best part was that we were playing Wolf and, having been immediately rejected following the water ball, I won the hole with the par because I got a shot with my handicap. I gave the Wolfman unmitigated grief all the way down the next hole for not picking me. — Michael M.



***

I hit a 3-iron on the 11th hole at Tallwoods in Hebron, Connecticut to six inches. If it had gone in, it would have been an albatross. I later eagled the 16th hole. This was back in the days of persimmon woods and steel shafts. — Rick J.

***

I hit a hole in one on an uphill, 280-yard par-4 for my first hole in one. — Randy W.

***

The best hit was my second shot on the third hole, a par-4 at the Lakes course at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Fairfax County, Va.

My first shot was pulled left into the rough and under a tree. The next shot was the winner.

About 130 yards to the hole, I took a 7-iron from the back of my stance and hit a low stinger into the cup for an eagle. A great feeling after starting the round with two double bogeys. — Gary S.

***

It was a long time ago, yet I remember like it was last week. I was 1 down on the 18th green in my semifinal match in the 1978 Cape Cod Amateur championship at The Hyannisport Club. My opponent (and friend) Bob Chase was in the hole with a par-4 and I had an uphill 30-foot putt for birdie that I had to make to send the match to extra holes. I rolled it in, won that match on the 19th hole, and went on to win the CC Am championship that afternoon. — Jim H., Dennis, Massachusetts

***

Has to be two holes-in-one on same hole — No. 8, a 138-yard, par-3, up hill to a blind green where all you can see is false front.

However, there was the time I hit a drive that ended up over the green on what is now the Linville (NC) Ridge Golf Club’s 439-yard, par-4, slight dogleg right 18th hole. Pushed tee shot to the right. Ball landed on cart path and bounced a couple of times toward a small pond fronting the green (not there now). Ball hit a rock at edge of green, shot up toward the green and scooted across it, coming to rest just behind the green. I didn’t see all that but the group in front of us saw it all and attested to it happening. Unfortunately, in a captain’s choice, our group made no better than a par that hole! — Jim P., Cary, North Carolina

***

3-wood second shot on the par-5 ninth hole at Rio Vista, Fort Erie, Ontario for an albatross. — Greg V.

1. First hole-in-one at San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, on the par-3 eighth. The hole was cut just behind a little mound — didn't see it go in, but my competitor said, "it could be in the hole" — I said, "well, at least it's pretty close." When we got to the green, didn't see my ball. She went to the cup and sure enough, it was in there!

2. First eagle on a par 5. No. 6 at my club, Atlantic Beach Country Club. Driver, 3- wood, punch 6-iron. The best part was former Jags coach Tom Coughlin was on the seventh hole tee box and he saw it go in! — Maria M., Atlantic Beach, FL

***

The best shot I have ever hit has to be a pure 1-iron hit into a strong headwind on the 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course in February of 1989.

Having birdied the 16th and famous island green I was indeed pumped for the final hole.

A solid drive from the back tees left me with 212 yards to the pin.

The wind was gusting around 15-20 miles per hour and was dead into our face. The pin was tucked into the back-left corner of the green which appeared only a few feet from a watery grave. A decision to play it safe with a mid-iron was quickly dispelled. No guts no glory. I pulled the 1-iron and with laser focus hit the purest, sweetest shot I can ever remember.

The ball was headed for the center of the green when a sudden gust of wind pushed it just right of the green into what was one of Pete and Alice Dye’s deep, grassy pot bunkers.

Looking at the pin from the bunker with water filling the backdrop would scare anyone. At that point I felt an inner peace and bulletproof following the last 1/2 hour of play. I opened up the sand wedge, struck the ball perfectly. It landed six feet short of the pin, took one hop and disappeared into the cup.

To finish the last 3 holes at Sawgrass 4-2-3 is something I will never forget. — Paul V.

***

195 yards, dead straight 3-iron, into the 11th hole at St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto for a double eagle. Playing with my dad made it even better. Cheers — John P.

***

Playing with three of my buddies. Par 5, 230 yards out for second shot. Hit a 3-wood and ball went in for double eagle. Looked everywhere for ball when we got to the green, not to be found. Finally one of my buddies decided to look in the hole. Had to buy drinks after round. — Steve H.

***

(My best shot ever) was on Aug. 11, 2011, on the old No. 6 par-3 on Torrey Pines North. I hit a 13-wood from 165 yards onto the green about five feet left of the cup — exactly center pin — and it rolled in after two bounces. Why so special? The next day I was going into Scripps Clinic for lower back surgery and there was a remote chance I would not walk again! Hence, the game that day. My friend Bob Wagner was with me along with two other chaps who were put into our group.

***

After Tom Weiskopf redid Torrey North a few years ago, the hole is now #15, and he put a second tier onto this green, for reasons much beyond me! — Ray M.

***

Knocked it on the green at No. 16 at Cypress Point. My caddie told me it was 226 yards to the pin and I was pin high. It was long enough ago that I hit a wooden driver.

On an even better note, No. 15 at Cypress Point is a shorter par-3 and No. 17 is a difficult par-4 back across a stretch of ocean. My scores on those 3 holes were 3, 3, 3. 76 for the round. Best course I ever played. Guess that's why it's known as "The Sistine Chapel of Golf." Thanx for letting me opine. — John S., The Villages

***

Years ago, on a par-3 course while practicing for an upcoming company event, I hit an 8-iron towards the left side of the green from the tee on a 90-yard hole. It bounced right, rolled hard, hit the pin and still dropped in (the only witness couldn't help but laugh). About three or four years later, on the same hole, my tee shot went straight in after telling the first story to my partner that day.

For some time after, it seemed no other shot was good enough. Appreciate the opportunity to re live a good golf memory. — Rick N.

***

The best shot that I ever made was just this year in June. I made an eagle from 144 yards out at Saratoga Lake golf course in NY. It was a slight fade around a tree with a 9-wood. I knew it would bounce left if I hit it where I wanted to, and it hit just right and short of the green, hit a hill, bounced left and rolled about 20 yards into the cup. A little luck HAS to be part of the best shot you ever made right? — Jim B.

***

Me and my buddies were playing Yale Country Club in New Haven, Connecticut, in November last year. It was during snow flurries and was very cold.

My partner hit his ball into the middle of this unique green (Hole No. 9, a 203 yard par-3). There is a five-foot dip in the middle of the green.

Here’s the video (above) I captured of this once-in-a lifetime putt. There was sand and ice crystals on the green. The ball would gather a ring of sand and ice as it rolled. I took one picture then decided what the heck, do a video.

I sent this video to our local news and they aired it the next day.

The golfer that made this putt was Brian Wilson. PS: We won the hole!— Rick D., Wallingford Ct.

***

Pinehurst No. 2 14th hole. A weak fade off the tee left me in the waste bunker (good clean lie) 176 yards (according to my caddie) to a back, slightly right pin placement. We discussed club selection and settled on a low cut, choked-up 5-wood. Like, as a 13-handicap, I can hit that shot on demand...not!

Anyway I struck it perfectly and the ball behaved just as we had planned. As the ball landed just short of the front of the green and began to roll out, my caddie excitedly exclaimed, "That's going to go in the hole."

And sure enough that's exactly what it did! After that the results of the remainder of the round not only seemed inconsequential but I barely remember how I finished.

I still get excited every time I think of that shot or share the story with anyone I have the opportunity to share it with. If you make a deuce on any hole on Pinehurst No. 2, the course gives you a commemorative coin. I proudly display that coin on my golf- ball display case. Right beside the one I have for birdieing hole No. 17 after hitting a 6- iron to 12 feet and making the birdie for a two on the par-3 the year before. So I have had the honor of taking home two coins from Pinehurst No. 2 in consecutive years!

The birdie on 17 was a thrill but the best shot I ever hit was the cut 5 wood out of the waste area on hole No. 14 at Pinehurst No. 2 for an eagle! — Mark. S

***

***

