Peter Uihlein and Talor Gooch may find new homes; also Martin Kaymer considers wrist treatment and Pat Perez gets comfortable at the Blue Monster.

Talor Gooch, after a dominant season with the 4 Aces team, may have a new team come next season in LIV Golf. Lynne Sladky/AP

DORAL, Fla. — Now that the last putt has dropped on LIV Golf for 2022, the fun really begins.

Free agency is now the focus in the fledgling league for 2023.

With 12 teams and 48 full-time spots available, most of the players are locked into their team for next year, but as with any sport where teams are involved, movement is inevitable.

Peter Uihlein is the high-flyer of free agency, finishing tied for second on the individual season-long points list and fourth in individual money at $5,814,786. With a total of $8,814,786 when adding the team contribution, the former U.S. Amateur champion had a great first year with LIV Golf.

“It's a good problem to have, I've got some obviously incredible captains talking to me,” Uihlein said.

Uihlein entered the season with a two-year contract, and earned a two-year exemption by virtue of a top-eight finish on the points list. He's now negotiating for his future, looking for a contract longer than two years.

“The better I play, the more that helps and takes care of itself,” Uihlein said. “But for me, it's, it's all about what kind of future and being with guys for a long term. That's kind of what you want to do.”

One of the places Uihlein could land is with the 4 Aces.

The best team in LIV Golf’s regular season, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch as a team pocketed a total of $12,250,000, or $3,062,500 per player. Then they won this week's Team Championship to split another $16 million.

Yet, the rumor is that Gooch is jumping ship to the Bubba Watson-led Niblicks and joining Harold Varner III and Hudson Swafford.

“I'm going to try to enjoy a little bit of an offseason first,” Gooch said prior to the final round, evading a question of a move. “So that's the plan. Everyone's been asking me about it. So, OK. That's why I'm saying I want to get through this before I start going and worried about any of that stuff.”

Captain Watson also feigned surprise about the potential Gooch move.

The Majesticks, which consists of Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield, is not only locked up for 2023, but all four players have contracts with LIV Golf through 2025.

Poulter, Stenson and Westwood own three equal shares with Horsfield under contract to the Majesticks.

Stinger, a South African-influenced group that includes Captain Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Hennie Du Plessis, plan to stay together for next year if a contract can be sorted out for DuPlessis.

Kevin Na’s Iron Heads will be focused on including players from South Korea next year, if Na continues to be a captain, which is still to be determined.

Joaquin Niemann’s Torque will be looking for a reset as his team, along with the Iron Heads and Niblicks, earned zero team prize money in 2023.

According to LIV sources, at least six players will be coming from outside the current group of players from the 2022 teams and will allow for teams to bring in new players for 2023.

The plan is to have all teams determined by the end of the year.

> Martin Kaymer’s left forearm caused his wrist, in his own words, to "malfunction," leaving the German to be just a cheerleader this week at the LIV Golf Team Championship Miami.

The 37-year-old seemingly had wrist problems constantly over the last eight years, including flare-ups at the 2014 Players Championship and U.S. Open, both tournaments he won.

During those times either wrapping his wrist or taking ibuprofen would take care of the lingering issue, but after a drive at the LIV Golf in Jeddah two weeks ago, Kaymer had to withdraw and also shut it down this week in Miami.

According to Kaymer, the issue is a tunnel in his forearm that at times jumps out of its position and causes pain and immobility in his wrist.

While in Miami, Kaymer has consulted five different doctors, three recommending surgery and two non-surgical treatment, most likely stem-cell injections.

Kaymer is planning to meet with another specialist before making a final decision.

> Pat Perez has been spoken of as the weak link on the 4 Aces. A moniker that does not please him in the least.

And coming to play the Blue Monster, where he had not played since 2009 on the PGA Tour, was not necessarily his cup of tea, and he knew it.

So, Perez came in last Saturday to get a better feeling for the course and to learn where to hit shots.

“Claude (Harmon III) and I worked all week trying to hit shots and get the shots right, hit down the center so I could be really comfortable by yesterday,” Perez said Sunday; the 4 Aces' first round was Saturday. “I knew if I just continued with what I was doing, I was going to be able to stand on these holes that you have to be able to hit a shot.”

Perez shot a 2-under 70, tying Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed for the low rounds on his team in Sunday’s final, as the 4 Aces shared $16 million as LIV Golf's first team champions.