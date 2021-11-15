Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Phil Mickelson's Win Helps Bernhard Langer to His Sixth PGA Tour Champions Season Title

Lefty shot a 6-under 65 to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club and clinch a PGA tour Champions Title for 64-Year-Old Bernhard Langer
Author:
Bernhard Langer is the 2021 PGA Tour Champions season-long champion.

Bernhard Langer played all 39 PGA Tour Champions events in the wraparound 2020-21 season.

PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.

Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.

Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.

Furyk needed to win the tournament or tie for third and have Langer end up worse than eighth to win his first PGA Tour Champions series title. He dropped in a long birdie putt on the par-4 17th to pull within two of the lead, but Mickelson’s birdie on No. 18 made it three shots.

Needing an eagle to win the Schwab Cup, Furyk pulled his second shot into the grandstand left of the 18th green and and had to drop in mulch. He hit his next shot across the green into the rough and got up and down for par. Furyk shot 71 to tie for fifth at 16 under.

Mickelson entered the final round three behind Furyk and surged into the lead with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15. The six-time major champion had a bogey-free round.

New Zealander Steven Alker, a PGA Tour Champions qualifier just three months ago, shot 67 to finish second at 18 under. Darren Clarke had a 64 and David Toms a 65 to tie for third at 17 under.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Langer shot under his age for the first time in the third round, a sterling bogey-free 63 with bookend eagles that moved him within six shots of Furyk’s 16-under lead. He pulled within two shots with birdies on Nos. 1 and 4, then rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt on the 306-yard par-4 fifth to reach 14 under.

Langer couldn’t maintain the momentum.

He three-putted for a bogey on the par-5 seventh and took another bogey on the par-4 10th. He finally made a putt on the par-4 17th, giving a sarcastic shrug after it dropped.

Langer played all 39 PGA Tour Champions events in the wraparound 2020-21 season, putting him in position to win another Schwab Cup despite finishing 17th Sunday.

Alker had a dream finish to his first PGA Tour Champions season.

He had no status after turning 50 in July and qualified for the Boeing Classic in August. Alker put together top-10 finishes every week to keep playing and become eligible for the postseason, including a win last weekend at the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

He kept the roll going on Sunday, overcoming a bogey on the par-3 second with five birdies to finish one behind Mickelson.

Triplett took the lead at 17 under with a birdie on the par-4 12th, but fell off with consecutive double bogeys after hitting onto the street along the par-4 14th and into the water on the par-3 15th.

Bernhard Langer is the 2021 PGA Tour Champions season-long champion.
News

Phil Mickelson's Win Helps Bernhard Langer to His Sixth PGA Tour Champions Season Title

14 seconds ago
Jason Kokrak has won three times on the PGA Tour.
News

Jason Kokrak, with Three Wins in 13 Months, has Found the Winning Formula

23 minutes ago
Nelly Korda is the top-ranked player in the world.
News

Nelly Korda Overcomes Late Stumble to Win Pelican Women’s Championship in a Playoff

12 minutes ago
Jason Kokrak plays the 2021 CJ Cup in Las Vegas.
News

Jason Kokrak Rallies with Four Straight Birdies to Win Houston Open

1 hour ago
Jason Kokrak won the 2021 Houston Open.
News

Jason Kokrak Parlays Back-Round Surge Into Win and $1.35 Million at Houston Open

2 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews Joins Ann Liguori

6 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

7 hours ago
Lexi Thompson at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
News

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson Lead Pelican Women’s Championship Headed to Final Round

7 hours ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

8 hours ago