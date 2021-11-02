Readers on What They'd Change About Golf and More Toughest Shots

We asked, you answered. Morning Read readers weigh in on slow play, long putters, Phil Mickelson in the booth and share the shots they consider to be the most daunting.

Readers respond to Mike Purkey's 4 Things to Change about Golf:

Arm Lock: Your take leads me to believe you’ve never been afflicted with putting issues. Believe me I would love to be able to putt conventionally. But a lifetime of suffering with a bad astigmatism does not allow for me to see angles and curves as others do has created a spasmic correction in my stroke. The arm lock has permitted me to make an adequate stroke, I will never again get a case of the drains, but I can putt without fear of embarrassment.



Slow Play: As a retired operator of a public golf course, I suggest you saddle up a ranger cart and go out and police the pace-of-play violators. Let me know if you have any ears left, if you learned any new curse words, are not soaked from having an alcoholic beverage thrown at you, or weren’t threatened with having your butt kicked or, worse yet, hear the statement “I carry a gun in my bag.” Many public course players are staunch Second Amendment advocates. Are you ignorant to the fact of how nasty people are on airlines, in restaurants or at school board meetings! — John M.

***

Why should I be penalized when I hit the middle of the fairway and some inconsiderate jerk didn't repair their divot?

I think this is the most egregious non-penalty there is. It should be so easy to call over a playing partner so it can be confirmed you are indeed in an old divot and you get a free drop. Some say it would consume too much time trying to identify every lie. I say that's BS.

Golfers know when it's obvious and I believe most golfers would just move on from a really subjective situation.

Time to stop penalizing an especially good drive. — Robert F.

***

One of the biggest reasons contributing to slow play is a high rough. A ball a foot or two off the fairway, and you could be looking for a long time.

Keep the rough at a height so you can see a ball. And hit it out. — Bill H.

***

Why on earth would you want to ban long putters? The long putter has made golf so much more enjoyable to the every do Joe nonprofessional. Golf is hard on the body over time. The putting stroke can be effected by nerve issues, ailments and injuries, not to mention the yips (all four conditions I deal with).

If the long putter was an actual advantage to the pros, they ALL would already be using them. The pros have essentially proven that it is not an advantage at all in the overall scheme of things. It only helps those who may have a physical issue.

If there was a need for an amateurs' tour, it would already exist. Let’s see, we have high school golf, college golf and let's not forget the thousands of golf courses that any amateurs can go play whenever they want. Plus endless local and club tourneys.

And why are you harping on Mickelson? Golf needs personalities. He is also one of the most popular golfers there is.

The only thing that you nailed was slow play, but a 10-year-old golfer could have come up with that one.

You should sick to topics other than golf, since your golf assessment is amateurish at best.

Wisdom is a virtue, this comes from trying to play golf for 50 years and loving it every time. — Bill K.

***

Tee boxes should be based on handicaps, clearly indicated on all tee boxes.

When the foursome in front of you is hitting from the blue tees and not one drive travels more than 160 yards and only one finds the fairway, you know you are in for a long day. Yet the starter says nothing.

When the foursome in front of you is waiting to hit their second shots on a 500-yard par 5, and their drives maybe traveled 180 yards, you know you are in for a long day.

When the foursome in front of you is lining up 1- to 2-foot putts and surveying from all angles after taking six shots to get on the green, you know you are in for a long day.

When the foursome in front of you is searching for the third ball hit into 3-foot high fescue, you know you are in for a long day.

I could go on. — Dan W.

***

Readers on the hardest shots in golf and Phil Mickelson in the broadcast booth:

The hardest shot for me is the second fairway shot. (Hitting it better) would change my score by five to eight shots. I can't land on the green from 160 to 180 yards out with a 3-wood. Several holes are uphill on my home course, even off the senior yellow tees. So it's super frustrating, even if I am 79 years old. I need a better designed 3-wood. I'm using a Callaway Epic Flash with a regular shaft. I haven't tried senior or stiff. I ain't given up yet. Help! — Jerry B.

***

The most difficult shot in golf is the next shot after being waved through by the group in front of you. — John M.

***

A shot off a hard, bare surface. — Michael M.

***

I am pretty sure I can speak for most amateurs in that we know the hardest shot would be the bunker shot. But think about that first tee shot, how many people can see you and the one thing that is on your mind is 'please don’t let me screw this one up.' I play a course in Sacramento called Ancil Hoffman. The first and 10th are close to each other, the putting green is right there and so is the outdoor seating for the restaurant. A lot of people can see you. — Skip M.

***

My motto: the hardest shot from which to recover is a good drive. — Martin D.

***

A downhill shot from the fairway. — Robert O.

***

The next shot following a shank! — Robert C.

***

I think the hardest shot in golf is the 30-60 yard pitch shot over water. You need to be precise with your distance and must stay down on the shot. — David H.

***

For amateurs the hardest shot is getting out of the rough. — Bob B.

***

A bunker shot from behind the green with front pin next to the water. — Martin N.

***

The shot right after you looked at the scorecard and realized your on track for your best round ever….. if you just keep the ball in play!!!! — Stephen G.

***

The 50-60 yard shot, has a tendency to go 90 degrees right! — Danny A.

***

It is just a 25-30 yard pitch....nothing special!! — David B.

***

If Mickelson is hired by CBS my sound will be set on MUTE!

I do not need his continual self promotion and his attitude of knowing everything. He has no shame! — Larry G.