Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Rory McIlroy Leads World Tour Championship After First-Round 65

Collin Morikawa, who leads the Race to Dubai, is three shots back of McIlroy and in position to become the first American to win the season-long award.
Author:
Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy, with caddie Harry Diamond, shot a 7-under 65 Thursday in Dubai,

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is back playing his best golf again, even if it has come too late to win another Race to Dubai title.

Fresh off his 20th career victory on the PGA Tour, the former No. 1 opened birdie-eagle and shot 7-under 65 Thursday for a two-stroke lead after the first round at DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the European Tour.

McIlroy wasn’t one of the six players who arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates still with a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1. Collin Morikawa, the leader of the Race to Dubai, is looking good for that title after opening with a 68.

McIlroy has an eye on bigger prizes, like a first major since 2014.

“Getting into contention in one major this year isn’t good enough for me — I’ve done way better than that before and I know I can again, especially with how I am playing,” the four-time major winner said. “I’m feeling like I’ve got my golf game back, basically.”

Since the Ryder Cup in September, the eighth-ranked McIlroy has been looking to rediscover the creativity in his game that made him stand out earlier in his career. He showed signs of it in winning the CJ Cup in Las Vegas last month in his last tournament.

There was more evidence on the Earth Course on Thursday, like his hard draw with a fairway wood from 267 yards at the par-5 No. 2 that set up an eagle putt he holed from 13 feet.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

And at the last, where he flopped a pitch from the front of the green to within 4 feet, and rolled in the putt for a sixth birdie of his round.

“I’ve always been a very visual player, always seen shots,” said McIlroy, who won the Race to Dubai title in 2012, ’14 and ’15. “People probably see me playing shots again, maybe not quite as much as Bubba Watson, but that’s how I’ve always played golf and seen the game. I just needed to get back to seeing it like that again.”

Morikawa is looking to become the first player from the United States to be the European No. 1 and started the tournament with a narrow lead over another American, Billy Horschel, in the Race to Dubai standings.

They played together in the final group Thursday. While Horschel only made his first birdie at the 17th hole — he celebrated it rather sarcastically, to laughs from the gallery — in a 2-over 74, Morikawa gained four shots in his first seven holes on the back of his renowned iron play.

Morikawa, the British Open champion, played the final 11 holes in even par, though, after bogeys at Nos. 9 and 17, and was in a 10-way tie for fifth place.

The only players above him were McIlroy and three who shared second place after rounds of 67 — Tapio Pulkkanen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Joachim B. Hansen, the winner of last week’s Dubai Championship.

With top-ranked Jon Rahm — third in the Race to Dubai standings — having withdrawn from the season-ending tournament citing the demands of a long season, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey are the only other players in with a chance to beat Morikawa and Horschel to the title.

Hatton, Casey and Fitzpatrick shot 70, while Lee shot 72.

They all need to win and for Morikawa to drop off the leaderboard.

Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond in Dubai.
News

Rory McIlroy Leads World Tour Championship After First-Round 65

53 seconds ago
Nelly Korda has won four times this season on the LPGA Tour.
News

Nelly Korda has a New Coach in the Middle of a Breakout Season

18 hours ago
Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa can win the Race to Dubai this week.
News

Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel Can Make History this Week in Dubai

18 hours ago
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
Beyond the Clubhouse

Chris DiMarco Talking Golf is a Must-Listen

19 hours ago
Gloria Minoprio, clad head to toe in black, swinging her cleek.
News

The Story of Gloria Minoprio, the Mysterious Golfer in Black

20 hours ago
Louis Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked player in the field this week at the RSM Classic.
News

Here's the Prize Money, Field and TV Times for the RSM Classic

23 hours ago
Tiger Woods was an assistant captain on the 2016 American Ryder Cup Team.
News

Davis Love III Reveals His Plan for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup

23 hours ago
justin-leonard
News

The 15 Best Putters of All Time, Other than Jack and Tiger

Nov 16, 2021
Course of Life Podcast
Course of Life

'Bachelorette' Basketball's Blake Arthur Guests on 'Course of Life'

Nov 16, 2021