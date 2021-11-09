Why Brooks vs. Bryson Looks Like Must-Miss TV

There's little buzz around the made-for-TV event, writes Morning Read's John Hawkins, and why would anyone care after the 'feud' ended with the bro hug at the Ryder Cup?

Do these look like two guys who don't like each other? Alex Miceli

A waste of time to many, a graceless grope of commercialism fittingly scheduled for Black Friday, the made-for-TV match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has a certain three-legged-man aspect to it. Without P.T. Barnum around to promote the duel, televising network TNT is banking on the possibility that a few million golf fans might find interest in a post-feud bout between two guys who hugged it out after America’s Ryder Cup victory six weeks ago.

If timing is everything, DeChambeau vs. Koepka is nothing more than dated drivel. Their silly skirmish is over. TNT arrived at the party long after everyone went to bed. Four months ago? Sure, this tussle of muscle might have been a product with intrigue. The day after Thanksgiving? Why on earth would anyone care?

Given how four prior versions of this event have all lasted more than five hours, the Black Friday affair will be limited to 12 holes — a nod to the premise that boring and interminable simply don’t mix. Even for a network with little original programming, TNT’s latest presentation clearly lacks an actual target audience. Passionate golf viewers are unlikely to embrace a hit-and-giggle dominated by awkward banter and the musings of NBA analyst Charles Barkley. Mainstream curiosity will suffer from the absence of famous NFL quarterbacks (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning), which gave this series a viable hook in the past.

No Tiger, no Phil….Just an expired grudgefest between a couple of players whose summer-long mudslinging took flight shortly after news of the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program became public. DeChambeau-Koepka is where pro golf collides with the WWE, only without the athletic histrionics and farcical overtones that account for wrestling’s niche appeal.

Perhaps it’s all just good, clean fun — plus another robust paycheck for a duo already making dough hand over fist — which fails to disguise the notion that DeChambeau and Koepka staged their feud all along for the purpose of monetary gain. According to comprehensive data compiled by Andy Wittry for SI.com last month, neither player was expected to finish among the PIP’s top five. DeChambeau ranked sixth on Wittry’s list, Koepka ninth, and though PIP bonuses will be distributed to everyone in the top 10, each slice of the $40 million pie will be determined by order of placement.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has said that results of the inaugural popularity derby, which concludes at year’s end, won’t be released. If those payoffs resemble the breakdown of the FedEx Cup bonus pool, however, one can see the PIP rewards looking something like this:

First place: $10 million

Second: $7 million

Third: $6 million

Fourth: $5 million

Fifth: $4 million

Sixth: $3 million

Seventh: $2 million

Eighth: $1.5 million

Ninth: $1 million

Tenth: $500,000

The mere thought of DeChambeau and Koepka manufacturing their tiff is what makes the PIP such a flammable proposition. It basically serves as an invitation for players to draw attention to themselves, and at some point, those methods could prove detrimental to the Tour’s relatively impeccable image.

Consider this admission from DeChambeau a few days before the U.S. throttled Europe at Whistling Straits: “A lot of this social-media stuff has been driven by [numerous] external factors, not necessarily by us two,” he said, referring to Koepka. “We had some great conversations [during] Tour Championship week and this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine. I think there might be something fun coming up here, moving forward, but I won’t speak too much more on that.”

Some statements are far more opaque than others. Those external factors obviously refer to both the Black Friday match and the PIP. Regardless of how Camp Ponte Vedra feels about two of its star players engaging in verbal warfare for the sake of bolstering their Q ratings, there’s no getting around the fact that it left a bad taste in the mouths of many golf fans.

If the feud was indeed a hoax in any shape or form, bad becomes repugnant. It leaves us wondering if money is truly all that matters, if the competitive element could ever fall victim to fiscal thirst in ways we can’t envision now. The PIP hardly qualifies as the root of all evil. But it does appear to be one of those word-to-the-wise things: you don’t comprehend the dangers of it all until danger is upon you.

No wonder the Tour didn’t want anybody to know about it.

It is highly unlikely the DeChambeau-Koepka match would exist if not for the unserendipitous pseudo-squabble. In other words, both golfers will be handsomely compensated for what DeChambeau cryptically described as a fake fight. It’s a breach of truth that doesn’t play well in a game built sturdily on the tenets of honesty and integrity. As a whole, the message being sent to the game’s core constituency is not a positive one. What should we believe and/or not believe?

What makes the entire scenario more complex is the pending invasion of a rival golf league funded heavily by the Saudis—a threat Monahan and his gang obviously are taking seriously. It stands as at least one reason the PIP was conceived, a defense mechanism that rewards the guys who butter the Tour’s bread while moonlighting as yet another stab at unity among those valued players and the front office. A message loaded with clarity: We’re all in this together, fellas, and life is good for everyone, but if you jump ship, you’ll be shooting off the hand that feeds you so diligently.

For all that makes pro golf our favorite sport, there are times when the business end becomes an intrusion of varying proportions. The higher the stakes, the larger the mistakes. Just another of those word-to-the-wise things, one might suppose.