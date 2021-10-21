    • October 21, 2021
    Adam Schenk Joins Beyond the Clubhouse to Talk Shriners and International Travel

    The fifth-year Tour pro tells Garrett Johnson how a putting tweak and a new belief in himself helped him post his career-best finish in Las Vegas.
    Author:

    Click or tap the play button above to hear fifth year Tour pro Adam Schenk join Garrett Johnson and share the lessons learned from playing with the 54-hole lead in his last start at the Shriners where he finished a career-best tie for third.

    So what did Schenk learn about himself during the most important round of his young career to that point?

    “I keep going back to the fact that I believe that I’m good enough to win" he says. "I don’t know if I 100 percent believed that for a long time, but I started to believe that in the last couple months.”

    This new self-belief came from an exchange he had with his new caddie at the time (Brent Henley) in last summer’s John Deere Classic. Henley told him, “how are you struggling to keep your card? You’re way better than that.”

    Schenk also shares the tweak he made to his putting that week and gives us his go-to advice for passing the time on overnight international flights.

