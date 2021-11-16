Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
'Bachelorette' Basketball's Blake Arthur Guests on 'Course of Life'

Alex flies solo this week and talks golf with KESQ-TV's Arthur, who provided commentary for the basketball game on a recent episode of the 'Bachelorette'
Author:

This week's guest is Blake Arthur, sportscaster for KESQ-TV in California, who recently appeared on “The Bachelorette” commentating basketball. We talk about how he got on the show, his experiences in golf and covering some of the greats in sports.

More highlights from this week's episode:

  • Alex flies solo fresh off of his weekend in Hollywood rubbing elbows with the stars at the Mammoth Media Institute Open, and offers quick takes on Jason Kokrak’s gutsy performance at the Houston Open, and surprise surprise … Phil did it again!

  • The PGA Tour now heads to Michael’s backyard for the RSM Classic, and Alex is left wondering who makes an appearance for the final PGA Tour event on the 2021 calendar?
  • In “Tuned In”, Alex just can’t seem to get over West Coast TV and when the sports are on — how does the West coast get up so early?
  • Alex covers some ground on football, where he continues to be stuck in neutral with his college football picks. Plus, Alex checks another iconic venue in sports off his bucket list, and his Patriots seem to have found some momentum at the right time.
  • 'In #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex delivers a surprising take on his California trip and he tells you where the worst hot dog on earth resides.

