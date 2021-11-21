Listen: Bubba Watson Felt Free After He Shared His Struggles With Family, Closest Friends

Ann Liguori welcomes the two-time Masters champion, who's in a much brighter place than he was in 2017 during what he said was his 'darkest hour.'

Ann has a wide-ranging heart-to-heart chat with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who opens up about his struggles, overcoming pressure and his own expectations, how he now deals with anxiety and stress.

More highlights from this episode:

What led to parting ways with long-time caddie Ted Scott

What he learned about himself as vice captain on the 2016 Ryder Cup team and helping out at the 2021 Solheim Cup

His mindset about winning more major titles