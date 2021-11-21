Listen: Bubba Watson Felt Free After He Shared His Struggles With Family, Closest Friends

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Bubba Watson Felt 'Free' After He Shared His Struggles With Family, Closest Friends

Ann Liguori welcomes the two-time Masters champion, who's in a much brighter place than he was in 2017 during what he said was his 'darkest hour.'
Author:

Ann has a wide-ranging heart-to-heart chat with two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who opens up about his struggles, overcoming pressure and his own expectations, how he now deals with anxiety and stress.

More highlights from this episode:

  • What led to parting ways with long-time caddie Ted Scott

  • What he learned about himself as vice captain on the 2016 Ryder Cup team and helping out at the 2021 Solheim Cup
  • His mindset about winning more major titles
  • Who he picks in the Bryson DeChambeau/Brooks Koepka Match and more.
