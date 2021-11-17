Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Chris DiMarco Talking Golf is a Must-Listen

The three-time PGA Tour winner joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to talk about taking on Tiger and Phil in their prime, and what you need to shoot to win on the PGA Tour Champions
Author:

Hit the play button above to hear three-time PGA Tour winner Chris DiMarco share some great stories of taking on Tiger, Phil, and Vijay in their primes at the Masters and PGA Championship. DiMarco played in the final grouping in two straight Masters in 2004 and 2005 as Phil won and Tiger beat him in a playoff.

One of the things DiMarco says he can always take away from those epic close calls is even though he lost, he did so being aggressive and making birdies late. It’s also Tiger and Phil at the height of their powers, so we can give him a break on that too.

One of the best stories DiMarco recollects is Sunday morning of the 2005 Masters at Augusta. In what the 53-year-old called a moment of levity, he rolled a ball to Tiger (a die-hard Stanford fan) on the driving range and it said “Let’s Go Gators!” written on it. DiMarco’s alma mater had just won the NCAA college basketball title that Monday.

What did Woods do with it? Picked it up and wrote "F the Gators" on it and rolled it back to the player he would be playing against for a green jacket in a mere 20 minutes.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DiMarco loved it and said he thinks looking back on the moment that it helped relax both of them as they prepared for an unforgettable Sunday at Augusta.

Lastly, DiMarco reveals some helpful tips to improve our driving, irons, chipping and overall attitude on the golf course. The veteran advised that when we play with players who hit it further than us, we tend to over-swing to keep up with them. The key he says is to swing at 95 percent and “swing within yourself and hit it solid,” and that will allow the ball to actually go further than if we hit it 100 percent and not quite solid.

Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
Beyond the Clubhouse

Chris DiMarco Talking Golf is a Must-Listen

just now
Gloria Minoprio, clad head to toe in black, swinging her cleek.
News

The Story of Gloria Minoprio, the Mysterious Golfer in Black

59 minutes ago
Louis Oosthuizen is the highest-ranked player in the field this week at the RSM Classic.
News

Here's the Prize Money, Field and TV Times for the RSM Classic

3 hours ago
Tiger Woods was an assistant captain on the 2016 American Ryder Cup Team.
News

Davis Love III Reveals His Plan for Tiger Woods at the Presidents Cup

3 hours ago
justin-leonard
News

The 15 Best Putters of All Time, Other than Jack and Tiger

Nov 16, 2021
Course of Life Podcast
Course of Life

'Bachelorette' Basketball's Blake Arthur Guests on 'Course of Life'

Nov 16, 2021
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Nov 16, 2021
Cam Smith
News

The Odds and Our Best Bets for the 2021 RSM Classic

Nov 16, 2021
Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters.
News

A Timeline of Tiger Woods' Career from 1996 to Today

Nov 16, 2021