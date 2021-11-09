Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Diggy Moreland Has Caught the Golf Bug

The stylish 'Bachelorette' star joins 'Course of Life' to talk about his love for the game, quest to break 90, and dispenses some helpful bowtie tips.
Author:
and

Join hosts Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon to break down Mayakoba, which produced a repeat winner in Viktor Hovland at the World Wide Technology Championship, and where a full leaderboard produced some drama as the Norwegian appears to love it down in Mexico.

More highlights from this episode:

  • LPGA star Lydia Ko torched the field at the Saudi Ladies Invitational, including a course record 63 in her third round.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

  • The PGA Tour now heads to Houston for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, where the field includes some hot names, including last year's winner Carlos Ortiz, who is coming off a 2nd place finish at Mayakoba.
  • In Tuned In, Michael is watching the new series "Ghosts" on Paramount+, while Alex is letting everyone know that this weekend will be filled with some star studded content on our social media channels.
  • This week's guest is a reality TV star known for his time on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." Diggy Moreland shares some insight from his time on the shows, the importance of being a snappy dresser, and why he decided to start playing golf.
  • The guys cover some ground as they whip around some other sports, including Alex's poor Saturday showing in college football, the guys good weekend in the pros but horrible week for Aaron Rodgers, the Atlanta Braves hoisting the World Series Trophy, and a quick shoutout to their alma mater Quinnipiac Bobcats.
  • As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Michael shares the food journey enjoyed during his wife's birthday weekend, and Alex lights it up with an always enjoyable favorite Thanksgiving sides debate.
Tags
terms:
Diggy MorelandCourse Of Life Podcast

Course of Life Podcast
Course of Life

Diggy Moreland Has Caught the Golf Bug

2 minutes ago
Wolff
Gambling

Our Best Bets and Sleeper Picks for the Houston Open

34 minutes ago
American Dunes
News

American Dunes Folds Golf, Patriotism Into Veterans Tribute

5 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
News

Why Lt. Col. Dan Rooney is All in With Veterans

Nov 8, 2021
Black-Friday
News

Deals Galore! Morning Read's 2021 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Golf Gift Guide

Nov 8, 2021
Brooks Koepka plays the 2021 U.S. Open.
News

Brooks Koepka Seeks a Fix to End What's Ailing Him

Nov 8, 2021
She Talks Birdie - Article.jpg
News

5 Rules For a Good Round (Even When You're Changing Your Swing)

Nov 8, 2021
Under The Strap
News

The One Thing a PGA Tour Pro Needs Before Winning His First Event

Nov 8, 2021
Viktor Hovland plays the 2021 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.
News

Viktor Hovland, With a Borrowed Driver, Repeats as Mayakoba Champion

Nov 7, 2021