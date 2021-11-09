Diggy Moreland Has Caught the Golf Bug

The stylish 'Bachelorette' star joins 'Course of Life' to talk about his love for the game, quest to break 90, and dispenses some helpful bowtie tips.

Join hosts Michael Russell and Alex Lauzon to break down Mayakoba, which produced a repeat winner in Viktor Hovland at the World Wide Technology Championship, and where a full leaderboard produced some drama as the Norwegian appears to love it down in Mexico.

More highlights from this episode:

LPGA star Lydia Ko torched the field at the Saudi Ladies Invitational, including a course record 63 in her third round.

The PGA Tour now heads to Houston for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, where the field includes some hot names, including last year's winner Carlos Ortiz, who is coming off a 2nd place finish at Mayakoba.

In Tuned In, Michael is watching the new series "Ghosts" on Paramount+, while Alex is letting everyone know that this weekend will be filled with some star studded content on our social media channels.

This week's guest is a reality TV star known for his time on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." Diggy Moreland shares some insight from his time on the shows, the importance of being a snappy dresser, and why he decided to start playing golf.

The guys cover some ground as they whip around some other sports, including Alex's poor Saturday showing in college football, the guys good weekend in the pros but horrible week for Aaron Rodgers, the Atlanta Braves hoisting the World Series Trophy, and a quick shoutout to their alma mater Quinnipiac Bobcats.