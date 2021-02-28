    • October 17, 2021
    Alex Lifeson: ‘Golf became an escape’

    Alex Lifeson, legendary guitarist with rock group Rush, never travels without what he calls essential gear for a life on the road
    Host Ann Liguori replays an interview she did with legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, a passionate golfer. This interview was part of her show that won “Best Radio Show” in the 2021 International Network of Golf Media Awards competition announced at the recent PGA Merchandise Show. 

    Golf Innerview with Ann Liguori

    ‘Golf became an escape’

