‘Golf became an escape’

Alex Lifeson, legendary guitarist with rock group Rush, never travels without what he calls essential gear for a life on the road

Host Ann Liguori replays an interview she did with legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, a passionate golfer. This interview was part of her show that won “Best Radio Show” in the 2021 International Network of Golf Media Awards competition announced at the recent PGA Merchandise Show.

Sign up to receive the Morning Read newsletter, along with Where To Golf Next and The Equipment Insider.

