Listen: Gary Player Says No One Today Can Hit the Ball as Well as Hogan or Trevino

    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Gary Player: No One Today Can Hit the Ball as Well as Hogan or Trevino

    Nine-time major champion Gary Player joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' for a wide-ranging interview that touches on women's golf, the secret to long life, St. Andrews, night golf with Arnold Palmer and more.
    Golf legend Gary Player joined the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast and covered a wide range of topics, including the golf course he'd play if he had one last round, the secret of his longevity at age 86, his legacy, and his opinion on recent rules changes from the USGA. 

    The South African spoke fondly of St. Andrews, the site of this summer's 150th Open Championship, and he shared a classic moment from a past Open there with Arnold Palmer. The two superstars teed off casually at 10:30 p.m. and soon had 5,000 people watching them. Player couldn't believe the amount of people and the number of dogs that Scottish folks were walking with that late at night just to see them play a few holes.

    Player spoke passionately about rolling the golf ball back and why it's unnecessary to have so many courses lengthening their holes and spending so much money doing so, including Augusta National. "Where's it going to stop?" Player asks.

    Player says he likes Jordan Spieth's chances at a big year in 2022. He's one of three or four players who has "it" Player says, and he calls him a genius from 100 yards and in.

