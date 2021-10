Catherine Martin, Ireland's Minister for Tourism, joins Ann Liguori to highlight the world-class courses and experiences that await golfers in Ireland.

Ann caught up with Catherine Martin, Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and they discuss Ireland's Green Button Campaign, which encourages U.S. travelers to book a golf trip to the Emerald Isle for 2022. Click or tap on the play button above to listen.