August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Larry Csonka Talks Don Shula, the Perfect Season and Fighting Grizzlies in Alaska

Author:

The 2021 NFL season is just two weeks away, and in a new episode of the NFL Alumni Lounge Podcast, host Charlie Boots interviews Miami Dolphins' legendary running back Larry Csonka, who talks about the undefeated season he enjoyed as a member of the Dolphins, which remains the last perfect season in NFL history.

Csonka also discusses his life after football, including a trip to Alaska and a run-in with a grizzly. 

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes throughout the NFL season on the Morning Read Podcast Network

NFL Alumni Lounge
NFL Alumni

Larry Csonka Talks Don Shula, the Perfect Season and Fighting Grizzlies in Alaska

phil-mickelson-2021-bmw-championship
News

What's Next For Phil Mickelson, Who's Probably Done for 2021

jon-rahm-2021-us-open-fist-pump
News

2021 BMW Championship: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money Breakdown

patrick-cantlay-caddie-2021-bmw-championship
News

Patrick Cantlay's Wins Started Long Before He Dusted Bryson at Caves Valley

patrick-cantlay-2021-bmw-championship
News

Patrick Cantlay Delivers to Win Dramatic Playoff Over Bryson DeChambeau

joe-durant-2021-senior-players-championship
News

Joe Durant Holds off Bernhard Langer to Win the Ally Challenge

Ann Liguori Podcast
News

Jim Nantz Breaks Down His Most Memorable Masters Calls

tiger-woods-backup-scotty-cameron-auction
News

Tiger Woods' Backup Putter Sells for a Whopping $393,300

jon-rahm-2020-bmw-championship
News

2021 BMW Championship: How to Watch the Final Round, History, Winners