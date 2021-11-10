Listen: Is a Major Next for Viktor Hovland?

'Bob and Jay' break down the fall season, including Viktor Hovland's win in Mexico, and wonder if the 24-year-old is headed straight to the top of the charts.

Join Bob and Jay 'In the Grill Room' to recap what how Viktor Hovland waxed the field with his red-hot putter in Mayakoba to notch his third Tour victory.

More highlights from this week:

The Jimmy Johnson/Justin Thomas split

Two new professional golf leagues/tours are under construction in the same space as the PGA Tour. Will they succeed?