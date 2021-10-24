Listen: 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' Director Nick Davis Talks 1980s Mets

Publish date:
'Once Upon a Time in Queens' Director Nick Davis Talks 1980s Mets
Host Ann Liguori welcomes Nick Davis, the producer and director behind ESPN's documentary on the love-em-or-hate-em 1980s New York Mets.
Golfers who love baseball (particularly the Mets) will enjoy Ann's chat with Nick Davis, the director and producer of Once Upon a Time in Queens, the documentary about how the Mets captured the heart of New York in the 1980s, encompassing the good, the bad and the ugly. The four-part film is streaming on ESPN +.