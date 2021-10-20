    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
    Search
    Publish date:

    PGA Tour Radio's Earl Forcey Joins Golf Talk America

    Hosts Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett welcome Earl Forcey to talk Rickie Fowler, basketball and why the Washington Football Team has issues lasting 30-plus years.
    Author:
    and

    Click or tap the play button above to hear the latest Golf Talk America with hosts Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett.

    In this episode, PGA Tour Radio host Earl Forcey talks golf, football, basketball and Rickie Fowler plus why the Washington Football Team has issues lasting 30-plus years.

    Will Fowler make a comeback in Jordan Spieth-like fashion or do we as golf fans put too much pressure on all golf professionals to be like Tiger?

    Tags
    terms:
    Golf Talk America

    golf-talk-america-article.jpg
    Golf Talk America

    PGA Tour Radio's Earl Forcey Joins Golf Talk America

    46 seconds ago
    Xander Schauffele won a gold medal in Japan.
    News

    The PGA Tour Winner this Week in Japan Will Earn a Lofty $1.791 million

    1 hour ago
    Course of Life Podcast
    Course of Life

    Is Rory McIlroy Due For a Red-Hot Streak in his 30s?

    20 hours ago
    kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
    News

    Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

    20 hours ago
    John McLaren helps Paul Casey get a read during the 2021 Masters.
    News

    How John McLaren Became 'An Alien of Extraordinary Ability'

    20 hours ago
    Magnifying Excellence
    Podcasts

    'Go Before You're Ready' is DNA to Excellence

    22 hours ago
    Casey Martin at the 2012 U.S. Open.
    News

    Why Casey Martin is the Most Courageous Man in Golf and No One Else is Close

    22 hours ago
    Under The Strap
    Under the Strap

    Red-Hot Champions Tour Pro Steve Alker Joins the Under the Strap Podcast

    23 hours ago
    Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.
    News

    Tiger Woods Announces Field for 2021 Hero World Challenge

    23 hours ago