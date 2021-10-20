PGA Tour Radio's Earl Forcey Joins Golf Talk America

Hosts Timm Matthews and Frank Bassett welcome Earl Forcey to talk Rickie Fowler, basketball and why the Washington Football Team has issues lasting 30-plus years.

In this episode, PGA Tour Radio host Earl Forcey talks golf, football, basketball and Rickie Fowler plus why the Washington Football Team has issues lasting 30-plus years.

Will Fowler make a comeback in Jordan Spieth-like fashion or do we as golf fans put too much pressure on all golf professionals to be like Tiger?