Listen: The Differences Between Caddying for PGA and LPGA Players

    • October 27, 2021
    The Differences Between Caddying for PGA and LPGA Players

    'Under the Strap' welcomes Dave Stone, caddie for Bo Hoag, and a true Ottawa Senators fan. Stone details some differences between caddying on both tours, why more people should be watching the women's game and what makes Hoag a 'driving machine.'
    Author:

    On this week’s podcast, we welcomed Dave Stone, caddie for Bo Hoag. Stone, a Canadian, told us about the tight-knit group of Canadian players and caddies on the PGA Tour and how when one isn’t in contention, they’re always pulling for the others. He also shared the differences between players on the PGA and LPGA tours, something he’s qualified to do after having spent five years as a LPGA looper.

