'Under the Strap' Podcast: A Chat with Caddie Mike Darby

Mike Darby has enjoyed plenty of highs — and lows — in his professional career and we jump into all of them in the latest episode of the "Under The Strap" podcast. Click to play button below to listen.

Darby has also had a frustrating 15 months or so due to travel restrictions from his home country of Canada because of the COVID pandemic. He opens up about what that has meant for his job as a caddie and how he’s happy to finally be getting back out on Tour.

He also shares perhaps the funniest player/caddie break-up story of all time.