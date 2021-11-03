Listen: Ways the Champions Tour is a Lot Like the PGA Tour Used to Be

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Ways the Champions Tour is a Lot Like the PGA Tour Used to Be

    Harrison Frazar joins 'Golf Talk America' to talk about the differences between the tours and some of the most interesting issues in the game right now.
    Harrison Frazar joins Golf Talk America hosts Frank Bassett and Timm Matthews to wonder: is there such a thing as too much data? Does today's data-driven PGA Tour professional have the personal relationships with fellow competitors that a Tour pro of 15 to 25 years ago did? What does the new Greg Norman venture mean to the PGA Tour and will we see a migration of players?

    These and more topics are discussed with Frazar, who's loving his return to professional golf after injuries and work in the private sector.

