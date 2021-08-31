What Makes Bryson DeChambeau So Divisive?

Course of Life hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell ponder the DeChambeau dilemma and recap the playoff at the BMW Championship.

It took six holes for Patrick Cantlay to beat Bryson DeChambeua at the BMW Championship, in another playoff on the PGA Tour. Hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break it down, plus what makes DeChambeau one of the most polarizing golfers on tour.

The European Tour, meanwhile, may have played one of the most beautiful courses in all the world this weekend. Like, seriously.

All $15 million is on the table at boring ol' East Lake Country Club for the FedEx Cup finale. But what do Alex and Michael really think about The TOUR Championship?

In Tuned In, Michael is getting ready for the return of one his favorite vampire comedies, and Alex is stuck on a new show on Netflix.

This week's guest is Darren Tang, returning to the podcast after winning the PBA Summer Point title and having one heck of a season. Darren chats winning it big and his vlog game on YouTube.

Michael shares his love of baseball as the Yankees continue to roll, but Alex keeps trying to remember the better times when the Red Sox were the better team.

In football talk, everything the guys talked about is moot when it comes to the Patriots QB battle. After a Monday record session, and Tuesday breaking news, we all now know who the starter will be in New England.

College football season heats up this weekend, and resident football pro Brooks Austin comes back on the podcast to give us all a look at the upcoming college season.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex is getting ready for his big birthday week, while Michael is busy baking up a storm.