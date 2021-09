Join host Ann Liguori and guest Matt Newman, a senior editor for Morning Read/Sports Illustrated, to preview the first Ryder Cup held in Wisconsin.

Newman gives the local angle on what it will be like to have a course full of Green Bay Packers fans cheering — probably — for Ryder Cup USA. They also predict how the course might play, especially when the wind begins to whip off of Lake Michigan, and what it means to have a Ryder Cup where the fans are "Midwest Nice."