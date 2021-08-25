What's next for Tony Finau in the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs

'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down the Monday finish at Liberty National, what comes next and welcome Jesse Florkowski, a 17-time disabled golf champion.

Listen below to "Course of Life" hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell break down the Monday finish at Liberty National and how yet another playoff meant Tony Finau hoisted a trophy again:

Here's more of what's in this episode:

Across the pond, the LPGA held the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie, where bad luck may have been the story. On the Korn Ferry Tour, prized PGA Tour cards were handed out to deserving players.

Attention now turns to a new venue for the BMW Championship and the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Whose got the best chance, and does this format for the playoffs even make sense?

In Tuned In, Michael is pleased his Constitutional duty has been fulfilled, while Alex is catching up on a popular new series on HBO Max.

This week's guest is Jesse Florkowski, a 17-time disabled golf champion. Jesse shares his story of learning the game in Canada, bowling in the off season, and his dismay of eating hot dogs without any condiments.

In baseball, Alex's Red Sox continue to disintegrate, while Michael's Yankees continue to dominate.

In the NFL, Alex's Patriots have a new wrinkle in the QB battle, and new info from "Hard Knocks" about the Dallas Cowboys leads Ale and Michael to discuss sunflower seeds.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex announces a new tailgating adventure, while Michael is beyond annoyed at grapes with seeds.