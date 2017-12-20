K-Lani Nava made history in Wednesday’s Texas Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game, becoming the first female ever to play in a Texas state title game. Not only that, she nailed nine of 10 extra points.

Nava’s Strawn Greyhounds beat Balmorhea 78–42 in the championship at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Nava scored a total of 18 points, because extra points are worth two in six-man football.

Strawn High School only has 44 students but that doesn’t mean Nava didn’t have any competition at kicker. Head coach Dwaine Lee told her before her first attempt that she was going to sit on the bench for the rest of the day if she missed. That didn’t bother her, though.

“I had zero pressure,” Nava said, according to TexasFootball.com. “I did think about it [the first kick] this morning, but when I got on the field and ready to kick, it didn’t cross my mind. All I worried about was the ball getting on the tee, and me making the right contact with it. I do my job. I know the snapper and my holder do their jobs. They do those jobs very well, and I trust them.”