A high school freshman from Illinois won't be forgotten anytime soon after throwing one of the wildest game winning shots we've seen all year.

Evanston Township High School's Blake Peters threw the last-ditch attempt from the opposing free throw line. Yep, the free throw line.

And it magically went through the net as the game ended, and Evanston picked up the 45–44 win.

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING!!! Freshman Blake Peters throws game winning 3-pointer length of the court to give Boys Basketball 45-44 #KitsWin over Maine South!!! pic.twitter.com/dTxYxaqDhV — Evanston Athletics (@ETHSports) January 27, 2018

See from another angle here.

Blake Peters is going to remember this shot for the rest of his life

(via @CoachMikeEllis) pic.twitter.com/qfUcPYlqhI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2018

As expected, the home crowd swarmed Peters, rushing the court.

What an absolutely incredible shot.