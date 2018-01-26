Watch: High Schooler Throws Game Winning Three Pointer Across the Court

What an absolutely incredible shot from this Illinois high schooler.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 26, 2018

A high school freshman from Illinois won't be forgotten anytime soon after throwing one of the wildest game winning shots we've seen all year. 

Evanston Township High School's Blake Peters threw the last-ditch attempt from the opposing free throw line. Yep, the free throw line. 

And it magically went through the net as the game ended, and Evanston picked up the 45–44 win. 

See from another angle here.

As expected, the home crowd swarmed Peters, rushing the court. 

What an absolutely incredible shot.

