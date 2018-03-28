Watch: Duke Commit Zion Williamson Injures Thumb In McDonald's All-American Game

Williamson is the No. 3 recruit in the country according to 247 Sports and committed to Duke.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 28, 2018

Zion Williamson, the No. 3 basketball recruit in the nation for the class of 2018 according to 247 Sports, left the McDonald's All-American after injuring his thumb.

Late in the second half of the exhibition game, Williamson, who is committed to Duke, was backing down North Carolina commit Nassir Little when he pulled the ball back out to the three-point line and looked to drive to the basket.

As Williamson attacked the hole, Little knocked the ball away, and as Williamson lost control, he landed awkwardly on his right hand.

The left-handed product from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina did not return to the game.

 

 

Williamson has become a viral sensation thanks his highlight dunks that have left many eagerly awaiting for his college basketball debut. He won the McDonald's dunk contest Monday night and was joined by fellow Duke commits Cameron Reddish (No. 1 recruit according to 247 Sports), R.J. Barrett (No. 2 recruit according to 247 Sports) and Tre Jones (No. 9 recruit according to 247 Sports) at the All-American game.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports Williamson will see his personal orthopedist Thursday.

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now