Zion Williamson, the No. 3 basketball recruit in the nation for the class of 2018 according to 247 Sports, left the McDonald's All-American after injuring his thumb.

Late in the second half of the exhibition game, Williamson, who is committed to Duke, was backing down North Carolina commit Nassir Little when he pulled the ball back out to the three-point line and looked to drive to the basket.

As Williamson attacked the hole, Little knocked the ball away, and as Williamson lost control, he landed awkwardly on his right hand.

The left-handed product from Spartanburg Day School in South Carolina did not return to the game.

Nassir Little is a DAWG cookies Zion Williamson and makes him dislocate thumb 🐶😱🤕 #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/YNlmofpOim — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) March 29, 2018

Zion Williamson exits McDonald's All-American Game after landing awkwardly on his hand pic.twitter.com/NcKuWTg920 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2018

Williamson has become a viral sensation thanks his highlight dunks that have left many eagerly awaiting for his college basketball debut. He won the McDonald's dunk contest Monday night and was joined by fellow Duke commits Cameron Reddish (No. 1 recruit according to 247 Sports), R.J. Barrett (No. 2 recruit according to 247 Sports) and Tre Jones (No. 9 recruit according to 247 Sports) at the All-American game.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com reports Williamson will see his personal orthopedist Thursday.