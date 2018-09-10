Georgia High School Coach Doles Out Shots of Maple Syrup for Pancake Blocks

Darrian Carmicheal is seriously upping his offensive linemen's sugar intake.

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2018

Darrian Carmicheal of Jonesboro High School in Georgia can lay claim to the nation's most creative celebration prop of 2018. 

Forget a turnover chain or throne, Carmicheal is bringing out shots of maple syrup, given to his team's offensive linemen for pancake blocks. 

Carmicheal isn't cutting any corners with his celebration, giving his linemen some classic Aunt Jemima after a big-time block. No need for Gatorade on the Jonesboro line.

“I believe (in) this day and age when coaching kids you have to have something extra for them to look for or an incentive to make them go harder,” Carmicheal told USA Today. “You should see my boys’ eyes ready to run to the sideline! If you have played football before or offensive line, you know we do not get all the praise and accolades when we do most of the work. This is just something to make them proud and feel appreciated because no one gets the shot but them!"

Carmicheal isn't the orgininator of the celebration prop, but he is certainly the most creative. Let's just hope his linemen hold off on any sugar crashes until after the completion of Jonesboro's game. 

