Pike County High School Football Linebacker Dylan Thomas Dies After Serious Game Injury

Pike County High School/Twitter

Pike County linebacker dies days after collapsing on field during a game.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 01, 2018

Pike County varsity linebacker Dylan Thomas died on Sunday night after suffering a serious in-game injury, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Thomas, a high school junior whose team was playing against Peach County during Friday night's matchup, was injured in the second quarter but did not feel the collision's effects until the second half. According to his uncle, it wasn't until then that Thomas's arm and leg went numb and Thomas collapsed on the field. 

Thomas was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries to reduce brain swelling.

The news comes after hundreds of locals gathered for a vigil on the football field Sunday afternoon.

The community rallied in support of Thomas by sharing their prayers using the hashtag #DylanStrong and by raising more than $29,000 by Monday morning.

Thomas is one of two Georgia football players to collapse on the field a during a game over the weekend. Westlake High School graduate Christion Abercrombie, a sophomore linebacker at Tennessee State, is in critical condition after losing consciousness during a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

According to the Tennessean, head coach Rod Reed told WNSR on his morning radio show that Abercrombie was injured on a routine play. Like Thomas, it wasn't until later that Abercrombie began experiencing side effects, telling coaches he had a headache before collapsing on the field.

Abercrombie was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for emergency surgery. 

"Christion is resting. He's fighting," Abercrombie's mother, Staci Abercrombie, said in a statement through the school's sports department on Sunday. "We're trusting God and please continue to pray."

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)