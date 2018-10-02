Watch: Deer Sprints End Zone-to-End Zone During Kickoff Return for Touchdown

This team had an extra blocker leading the way on a kick return. 

By Dan Gartland
October 02, 2018

A high school football team in Washington state had an extra blocker on the field during a kickoff return last weekend. 

The game—between Coupeville High School and Kings High School—was played on Coupeville’s home field, in a town of fewer than 2,000 people located on an island in the Puget Sound. (The island has “lots and lots of deer,” one person posted recently on a hunting message board.)

It was your typical high school football game, except for the first play of the fourth quarter, when Coupeville’s Sean Toomey-Stout took a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown—with a deer leading the way. 

Another video from the other sideline shows that Toomey-Stout made a nice play to recover the ball after initially bobbling it and was able to evade a gang of King’s tacklers while the fans erupted in cheers (either for him or the deer). 

If you listen closely, you can hear the PA announcer make the obvious, but 100% appropriate, “oh deer” pun.

The score narrowed the Coupeville deficit to 20–14 but the Wolves could find the end zone again and lost by that final score. 

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)