A high school football team in Washington state had an extra blocker on the field during a kickoff return last weekend.

The game—between Coupeville High School and Kings High School—was played on Coupeville’s home field, in a town of fewer than 2,000 people located on an island in the Puget Sound. (The island has “lots and lots of deer,” one person posted recently on a hunting message board.)

It was your typical high school football game, except for the first play of the fourth quarter, when Coupeville’s Sean Toomey-Stout took a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown—with a deer leading the way.

Another video from the other sideline shows that Toomey-Stout made a nice play to recover the ball after initially bobbling it and was able to evade a gang of King’s tacklers while the fans erupted in cheers (either for him or the deer).

If you listen closely, you can hear the PA announcer make the obvious, but 100% appropriate, “oh deer” pun.

The score narrowed the Coupeville deficit to 20–14 but the Wolves could find the end zone again and lost by that final score.