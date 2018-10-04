A Texas high school freshman football player was hit, choked and then slammed to the ground during a Sept. 13 game, according to Fox4. There are also videos of Burleson’s Jagger Gower being targeted throughout the game.

Following the final hit, Gower suffered a concussion and hasn't been cleared to play as of Wednesday, reports the Burleson Star.

The boy's parents are angry at the Waco Independent School district for its handling of the incident after his mother learned the player on the opposing team, Waco University, was allowed to return to the field a week later. The player was ejected from the Burleson game and missed only the first half of the following game.

Burleson ISD executive director of communications Mikala Hill issued a statement, saying "The BHS athletic coordinator and the BISD athletic director both protested the incident with Waco ISD officials."

On Monday, Waco ISD superintendent Marcus Nelson said the player was suspended indefinitely.

"Between those games, there were additional consequences that were also imposed by our coaches," Nelson said, according to the Star. "It involved physical punishments, extra running and several other activities that I’m hesitant to document more clearly because I believe our student at least has some right to a confidentially. As soon as I became aware of the incident I suspended the student-athlete from all extra-curricular activities until all further notice."

Nelson added that the player cannot play until at least Gower is able to play and even then might not be able to play. Waco University freshmen football coaches and administrators have also received reprimands and a reiteration of expectations.