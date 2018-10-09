High School Football Player Dylan Thomas Died of Cardiac Arrest Due to Head Injury

Pike County High School/Twitter

The cause of death was released for the Georgia high school football player who died at the end of September. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 09, 2018

Dylan Thomas, a Georgia high school linebacker, suffered cardiac arrest due to an in-game head injury and died at the end of September, the Pike County Coroner said in a statement.

The cardiac arrest was the result of a "traumatic brain injury due to or as a consequence of a closed head injury."

The coroner, Terrell A. Moody, said in the statement that nothing "would indicate Dylan would be more or less susceptible to this injury than any other ballplayer." According to the statement, medical staff described the injury as "an anomaly, requiring the perfect amount of pressure on the perfect spot at the perfect angle."

Thomas, a high school junior, was injured in the second quarter of his team's Sep. 28 game. In the second half, Thomas' arm and leg went numb, but he was responsive. He later lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. After undergoing surgery and tests, Thomas died on Sep. 30. 

There was a memorial service for the 16-year-old last week. A fundraiser for Thomas' family that was started after he was injured raised more than $50,000.

