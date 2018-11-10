La Lumiere School (Ind.) announced that it is canceling its upcoming matchup against SPIRE Academy next Tuesday in a statement, which was received by NWI.com's Stan Maddux.

In the statement, La Lumiere cited the professional basketball tenure of recent SPIRE enrollee LaMelo Ball as reason for deciding to cancel the scheduled tilt.

McCANN: Does LaMelo Ball Have a Chance at Becoming Eligible to Play College Basketball?

"The scholar-athletes at La Lumiere School are here to prepare in every way for success at the college level," La Lumiere said. "We aim to put together as competitive a schedule as possible for our team, but we have never played against a team whose roster included any players who have playetd at the professional level. With the recent news that someone who has played professionally intends to play for SPIRE Academy, we are not comfortable moving forward with our game slated for next Tuesday against SPIRE."

Ball, whom the statement is referring to, appeared in eight games (one start) with pro Lithuanian basketball club Vytautas Prienu earlier this year. He also participated in games with the JBA, a league co-opted by his father, LaVar, which intended to offer a paid alternative to college basketball for top prospects.

This week, Ball, formerly committed to play college basketball at UCLA, said he would like to play for either Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, or North Carolina after finishing his time with SPIRE. However, according to Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann, Ball may have already forfeited his college eligibility.

Ball debuted with SPIRE on Saturday against The Hill School (Penn.). He reportedly compiled at least 20 points and 10 assists.